    Who was PV Narasimha Rao, the Congress leader who has been honoured with Bharat Ratna?

    Despite facing challenges and controversies, PV Narasimha Rao's tenure is credited with fostering economic growth. Additionally, Rao was a polyglot, prolific writer, and thinker, contributing significantly to Indian politics and literature.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    Late Prime Minister Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed on Friday.

    Rao served as the 9th Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. He was born on June 28, 1921, and passed away on December 23, 2004. Rao was a member of the Indian National Congress party and held various important positions in the government before becoming Prime Minister.

    His tenure as Prime Minister is notable for several significant economic reforms, often referred to as the "Rao reforms" or "economic liberalization reforms." These reforms, initiated in response to a balance of payments crisis, aimed to liberalize the Indian economy and integrate it more closely with the global economy. They included measures such as reducing trade barriers, privatization of state-owned enterprises, and deregulation of industries.

    Despite facing challenges from within his own party and coalition, Narasimha Rao's economic policies are credited with ushering in a period of economic growth and modernization in India. However, his government also faced criticism for various issues, including corruption allegations and controversies surrounding his leadership.

    Beyond his political career, Narasimha Rao was also a polyglot, proficient in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Sanskrit, French, Arabic, and Persian. He was a prolific writer and thinker, having authored several books in both English and Telugu. 

    Despite his significant contributions to Indian politics and economy, Rao's legacy remains somewhat controversial, with differing opinions on the effectiveness of his policies and his role in shaping modern India.

