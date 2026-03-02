Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reassured Kannadigas stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions via video call. He has instructed officials to coordinate with the Foreign Ministry to facilitate their safe and prompt return.

CM Siddaramaiah Assures Safe Return for Stranded Kannadigas

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to Karnataka people stranded in Dubai through a video call on Sunday, amid prevailing Middle East tensions. In a post on X, the Karnataka CMO stated that the Chief Minister gathered information on the current situation of Kannadigas in war-affected areas, including Dubai, and subsequently instructed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with Foreign Ministry officials to bring the stranded citizens back safely.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I have spoken with Kannadigas stranded in Dubai due to the tense situation between Israel and Iran, and reassured them. After discussions with officials, I have gathered information on the current situation of Kannadigas stranded in war-affected areas including Dubai, and subsequently instructed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with Foreign Ministry officials to bring them back safely," said Karnataka CMO.

Dedicated Helpline and Support for Families

On February 28, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared that he has instructed officials to operationalise a dedicated helpline to assist the families of stranded Kannadigas. He mentioned that 32 individuals from Ballari are stranded in Dubai. The Chief Minister emphasised that appropriate steps are being initiated to ensure their security and facilitate all necessary assistance during this period of tension.

"I have instructed officials to operationalise a dedicated helpline from tomorrow to assist affected families. I urge family members not to panic if communication with their loved ones is temporarily disrupted. Please be assured that the safety of every Kannadiga is our foremost priority, and coordinated efforts are already underway in close liaison with the concerned authorities. I have also been informed by former Minister Shri Nagendra that 32 individuals from Ballari are presently stranded in Dubai. Appropriate steps are being initiated to ensure their security and facilitate necessary assistance. We stand firmly committed to protecting our citizens and will continue to monitor the situation closely, responding with sensitivity, responsibility, and resolve," said Siddaramaiah.

Indian Embassies in Middle East Extend Support

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Ambassador Paramita Tripathi, held a virtual interaction with around 100 prominent members of the Indian community and heads of Indian Associations. The Kuwait Embassy briefed the attendees on the recent developments in the region. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said, "Ambassador Paramita Tripathi, along with Embassy officers, held a virtual interaction with around 100 prominent members of the Indian community and heads of Indian Associations in Kuwait. The Ambassador briefed the attendees on recent developments in the region and reiterated the Embassy's commitment to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of Indian nationals in Kuwait. She appreciated the community's willingness to contribute and support those in need through constructive and responsible engagement."

The Embassy also assisted Indian nationals stranded in Kuwait due to the temporary airspace shutdown. In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Embassy officials continue to be in touch with and assist the Indian nationals stranded in Kuwait due to temporary airspace shutdown. The Embassy is constantly following up the matter with the local Authorities concerned, the management of the hotels in which the stranded passengers are staying as well as the respective Airlines. All possible assistance is being provided to the Indian nationals."

Background: Escalating Regional Tensions

These calls to assistance came as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes. After the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, the Iranian army announced that it downed 10 advanced drones across the country, bringing the total number of drones shot down so far to 22. Most of them, according to Iranian officials, were Hermes drones allegedly belonging to Israeli and American forces, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)