Sidhu Moose Wala murder planned in Uttar Pradesh, weapons imported from Pakistan: Report

The origins of the conspiracy to assassinate Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who tragically lost his life in May of the previous year, have reportedly been traced back to Uttar Pradesh, as per insider information.

Freshly surfaced photographs from the ongoing investigation offer insights into the activities of several gang members implicated in the fatal shooting. These images depict their presence in Ayodhya and Lucknow. According to various reports, the initial objective assigned to the Bishnoi gang was to target a prominent "white-collar" individual in Uttar Pradesh for an anticipated significant scandal. However, when this particular plan faltered, the gang shifted their focus to executing the killing of the widely acclaimed singer.

According to reports, the members seen in the images that played a major role as evidence in the case, are reportedly said to be the key members of the Bishnoi gang, including noted sharpshooters Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, Sachin Bhiwani, and Kapil Pandit.

Regarded as the closest confidant of Lawrence Bishnoi, Sachin Bishnoi's involvement in the gang's activities extended to residing alongside fellow gang members across distinct areas within Uttar Pradesh. This strategic maneuvering showcased their calculated approach to carrying out their sinister plans.

The alleged images disclosed an array of foreign firearms, including advanced pistols that had been specially imported from Pakistan, reports said. These weapons stood central to the fatal assault on Moose Wala, with over 100 rounds being discharged.

During their stay at an Ayodhya farmhouse, the Bishnoi gang shooters dedicated substantial time to honing their marksmanship skills with the firearms. This rural haven, owned by local figure Vikas Singh, facilitated their training sessions and provided a temporary base for the gang members.

As the investigation deepens, law enforcement agencies have embarked on the task of identifying the associates affiliated with the Bishnoi gang in Uttar Pradesh. Significantly, reports indicate that the Delhi Police will be transporting Thapan to Ayodhya, in pursuit of unraveling the case.

Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic demise occurred on May 29 of the previous year when he was just 28 years old. The assault transpired in Punjab's Mansa district as the singer, accompanied by two friends, was en route to the village of Jawahar Ke.

Their vehicle came under a barrage of bullets, leaving Moose Wala severely wounded in his seat. Despite swift efforts to transport him to a hospital, medical professionals declared him deceased upon arrival.

Notably, Moose Wala was among the 424 individuals whose security details were scaled down by the Bhagwant Mann administration as part of a broader initiative to combat VIP culture in the state. Previously shielded by a contingent of four armed personnel, the singer's security was subsequently reduced to a complement of two armed guards.