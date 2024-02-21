Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who was Fali S Nariman, the jurist who stood up to Indira Gandhi? All you need to know

    Nariman's principled stand against the Emergency declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi showcased his commitment to democratic values. Notably, he resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General in protest.

    Who was Fali S Nariman, the jurist who stood up to Indira Gandhi? All you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    Eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy marked by his unwavering commitment to civil rights and secularism. An illustrious figure in the legal arena, Nariman's demise is a loss to the legal fraternity and the nation. Let's delve into the life and achievements of this distinguished Constitutional expert.

    Who was Fali S Nariman?

    Fali S Nariman, a Senior Supreme Court Lawyer and former Rajya Sabha MP, began his legal journey after graduating from the Government Law College, Mumbai. Notably, he served as the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) in the Bombay High Court before relocating to Delhi during the Indira Gandhi era.

    Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman passes away

    Contributions and recognitions:

    Recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhushan in 2007, Nariman's contributions extended beyond national boundaries. He was honored with the Gruber Prize of Justice and served as the President of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010.

    Nariman's global impact was evident through his role as the President of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration and his appointment as the Vice-Chairman of the Internal Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce in 1989.

    Stood up against Emergency and NJAC:

    Nariman's principled stand against the Emergency declared by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi showcased his commitment to democratic values. Notably, he resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General in protest. Later in his career, Nariman argued vehemently against the National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC), emphasizing the preservation of judicial independence.

    Cultural diplomacy: India sends 4 Buddha relics to Thailand in 'Look East' continuation

    Collegium system and legal critique:

    Instrumental in the evolution of the collegium system for appointing judges, Nariman, while supportive of its inception, later became a vocal critic. He advocated for a more inclusive approach in the selection process, suggesting the involvement of the entire Supreme Court bench.

    Key legal battles and landmark cases:

    Nariman's legal acumen was showcased in landmark cases such as the 'Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association vs Union of India, 1993,' which led to the establishment of the collegium system. He also appeared in the TMA Pai case, defining the scope of minority rights under Article 30 of the Constitution.

    Legacy of legal representation:

    Nariman's legacy includes securing bail for the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha in 2014, a testament to his legal prowess and dedication to justice.

    Farmers protest: 14,000 farmers to restart 'Delhi Chalo' march from Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-85 February 21 2024: Here's the first prize winner worth Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-85 February 21 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Miscreants attack Journalist's house in Bengaluru, investigation underway vkp

    Miscreants attack Journalist’s house in Bengaluru, investigation underway

    Farmers Protest 2.0: Tear gas shells fired at Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu border again (WATCH) AJR

    Farmers Protest 2.0: Tear gas shells fired at Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu border again (WATCH)

    Congress turmoil in Raebareli as key leaders resign over party's absence at Ram Mandir ceremony AJR

    BREAKING: Congress turmoil in Raebareli as key leaders resign over party's absence at Ram Mandir ceremony

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in Defamation case against Amit Shah in Bengaluru vkp

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in Defamation case against Amit Shah in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Video Madonna accidentally falls from chair during live concert in Seattle; Here's what she did RBA

    Video: Madonna accidentally falls from chair during live concert in Seattle; Here's what she did

    cricket Akaay Kohli is already an Instagram star! Fake accounts dedicated to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son rise osf

    Akaay Kohli is already an Instagram star! Fake accounts dedicated to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son rise

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-85 February 21 2024: Here's the first prize winner worth Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-85 February 21 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Miscreants attack Journalist's house in Bengaluru, investigation underway vkp

    Miscreants attack Journalist’s house in Bengaluru, investigation underway

    Farmers Protest 2.0: Tear gas shells fired at Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu border again (WATCH) AJR

    Farmers Protest 2.0: Tear gas shells fired at Punjab-Haryana's Shambhu border again (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon