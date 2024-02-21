Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman passes away

    Renowned jurist Fali S. Nariman passed away at the age of 95 after suffering a heart attack. Throughout his distinguished career, Nariman made significant contributions to jurisprudence and public affairs in India

    Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman passes away
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 8:06 AM IST

    Renowned jurist Fali S Nariman passed away late Tuesday night after experiencing a heart attack. He was 95. 

    Nariman, a recipient of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan (2007) and Padma Bhushan (1991) awards, was celebrated for his immense contributions to jurisprudence and public affairs. With a legal career spanning decades, Nariman practised law in the Bombay High Court for 22 years before being appointed as a Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India in 1961, a position he held until his passing.

    Throughout his illustrious career, Nariman held various esteemed positions, including President of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010 and a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) since 1999. His appointments to key committees, such as the Rules Committee and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of External Affairs, showcased his deep commitment to public service.

    Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman's legal expertise extended across constitutional law, administrative law, and commercial law. He was renowned for his eloquence and integrity in the courtroom, arguing numerous landmark cases before the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Additionally, Nariman was internationally recognized as a leading authority on international arbitration and a staunch advocate for minority and human rights protection.

    Throughout his career, Nariman authored several influential books and articles, further enriching legal scholarship in India. His legacy as one of the nation's most respected legal minds remains indelible, leaving an enduring impact on the legal profession and society at large.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 8:07 AM IST
