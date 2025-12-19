PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed Union Minister Giriraj Singh for defending Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the veil-pulling incident. She accused the BJP of wanting 'Kaurava Raj' and supported her daughter Iltija Mufti's FIR against the Bihar CM.

Giriraj Singh Defends Bihar CM Giriraj Singh had defended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and questioned the woman for covering her face while collecting her appointment letter from the Bihar CM. "Nitish Kumar has done nothing wrong. If someone goes to collect their appointment letter, will they not show their face? Is this an Islamic nation? Nitish Kumar did this as a guardian. Do you not show your face when you go to the passport office? Do you not show your face when you go to the airport? This is India, and it will be governed by the rule of law. What Nitish Kumar did is correct... There's a new trend these days of linking everything to Islam," he said. Complaint Filed Against Nitish Kumar Mufti further condemned Nitish Kumar's action and backed her daughter, Iltija Mufti, for lodging a complaint against the Bihar CM. "Nitish Kumar should not have done this. I am happy that Iltija Mufti went today and registered an FIR against him," she said.Earlier, Iltija Mufti lodged a complaint to the Kothibagh Station House Officer (SHO) requesting registration of an FIR against the Bihar CM , Iltija Mufti mentioned that the incident had caused "immense stress" among the Muslim women. "I'm writing to bring to your attention a vile incident which has caused immense distress and hurt among Muslims, especially women. A few days ago, we watched with shock, horror and worry as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down the 'naqab' of a young Muslim doctor in full public glare at a government function," she wrote in the complaint. Incident Sparks Outrage This comes amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over a widely circulated video from a government event in Patna, where Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down the hijab of a woman while handing her a certificate. The video, which has sparked outrage, shows the incident taking place during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's office where appointment letters were being distributed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors. Before she could respond, Kumar reached out and lowered the head covering, revealing the woman's mouth and chin. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday lashed out at Union Minister Giriraj Singh for defending Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who pulled down the veil from a woman doctor's face while handing her a letter of appointment.Launching a scathing attack on the Union Minister, Mehbooba Mufti said that Giriraj Singh has a mentality like 'Kauravas' and alleged that he and other BJP leaders want to "establish Kaurava Raj instead of Ram Raj" "It is a secular country... BJP leaders like Giriraj Singh want to establish 'Kaurava raj' here, not 'Ram raj'... Giriraj ji's mentality is like the Kauravas," Mehbooba Mufti said.Giriraj Singh had defended Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and questioned the woman for covering her face while collecting her appointment letter from the Bihar CM. "Nitish Kumar has done nothing wrong. If someone goes to collect their appointment letter, will they not show their face? Is this an Islamic nation? Nitish Kumar did this as a guardian. Do you not show your face when you go to the passport office? Do you not show your face when you go to the airport? This is India, and it will be governed by the rule of law. What Nitish Kumar did is correct... There's a new trend these days of linking everything to Islam," he said.Mufti further condemned Nitish Kumar's action and backed her daughter, Iltija Mufti, for lodging a complaint against the Bihar CM. "Nitish Kumar should not have done this. I am happy that Iltija Mufti went today and registered an FIR against him," she said.Earlier, Iltija Mufti lodged a complaint to the Kothibagh Station House Officer (SHO) requesting registration of an FIR against the Bihar CM , Iltija Mufti mentioned that the incident had caused "immense stress" among the Muslim women. "I'm writing to bring to your attention a vile incident which has caused immense distress and hurt among Muslims, especially women. A few days ago, we watched with shock, horror and worry as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down the 'naqab' of a young Muslim doctor in full public glare at a government function," she wrote in the complaint.This comes amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over a widely circulated video from a government event in Patna, where Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down the hijab of a woman while handing her a certificate. The video, which has sparked outrage, shows the incident taking place during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's office where appointment letters were being distributed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors. Before she could respond, Kumar reached out and lowered the head covering, revealing the woman's mouth and chin. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source