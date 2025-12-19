Indian Railways has denied reports of new rules for unreserved tickets, confirming that digital copies on mobile devices are valid. The clarification states existing norms remain unchanged. The Railways is also enhancing Vande Bharat trains with regional cuisines.

Indian Railways Clarifies Rules on Unreserved Tickets

Indian Railways on Friday clarified that it has not issued any instruction making it mandatory for passengers to carry a printed copy of unreserved train tickets, countering certain media reports that suggested a change in the existing rules.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an official clarification, the Railways stated that passengers who have booked unreserved tickets and taken a physical print-whether booked online or offline, are required to carry that ticket during the journey, as per existing norms.

However, in cases where unreserved tickets are booked digitally, and no physical printout is taken, passengers are permitted to show the digital ticket on the same mobile device from which it was booked for verification purposes. The Railways emphasised that no new instructions, as claimed in some sections of the media, have been issued in this regard.

Vande Bharat Trains to Feature Regional Cuisines

Meanwhile, Indian Railways continues to focus on enhancing passenger experience through a series of service upgrades, including the introduction of regional cuisines on Vande Bharat trains. According to an official release from the Ministry of Railways, this initiative aims to offer culturally relevant food and authentic local flavours to passengers, showcasing India's rich culinary diversity.

Passengers on various Vande Bharat routes are now being served regional specialities such as Maharashtra's Kanda Poha, as well as South Indian Dondakaya Karam Podi Fry and Andhra Pradesh's Andhra Kodi Kura. Gujarati flavours are being served in the form of Methi Thepla on the 20901 MMCT-GNC Vande Bharat Express and Masala Lauki on the 26902 SBIB-VRL Vande Bharat Express. Odisha's Aloo Phulkopi is available on the 22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.

Kerala's traditional spread, including white rice, Pachakka Cherupayar Mezhukku Perati, Kadala Curry, Kerala Paratha, plain curd and Palada Payasam, along with Appam, is available on the 20633/34 Kasargod-Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express and the 20631/32 Mangalore-Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express, while West Bengal's Kosha Paneer is being served on the 20872 ROU-HWH Vande Bharat Express and Aloo Potol Bhaja on the 22895 HWH-PURI Vande Bharat Express.

Bihar's signature dishes, such as Champaran Paneer, are being served on the 22349 PNBE-RNC Vande Bharat Express, while Champaran Chicken is available on the 22348 PNBE-HWH Vande Bharat Express. Dogri cuisine, including Ambal Kaddu and Jammu Chana Masala, is being offered on trains 26401-02 and 26403-04, and Kashmiri specialities like Tomato Chaman and Kesar Phirni are being served on trains 26401/02 and 26403/04 SVDK-SINA Vande Bharat Express.

Maharashtra's Masala Upma is available on the 22229 CSMT-MAO Vande Bharat Express, while West Bengal's Murgir Jhol is being served on the 22302 NJP-HWH Vande Bharat Express. (ANI)