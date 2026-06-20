Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Om Raje Nimbalkar reacted to the acquittal of all accused in his father's 2006 murder case, stating his family will challenge the CBI court's verdict in the High Court and asking who the actual killer is.

Son to Challenge Acquittal in High Court

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Om Raje Nimbalkar on Saturday reacted strongly after a CBI court acquitted all accused in the 2006 double murder case of his father, former Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar, and his driver Samad Kazi, saying the verdict has left crucial questions unanswered about who actually committed the crime.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Om Raje Nimbalkar said the case exposed serious shortcomings in the initial investigation and noted that the matter was transferred to the CBI only after a delay. "It has now become clear that there were flaws in the investigation conducted by the state police. We had demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI; nearly three years had passed before the case was transferred to them. The CBI conducted a thorough investigation into this matter," he said.

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Nimbalkar further said that his family would move the High Court after reviewing the detailed verdict. "We will approach the High Court after reading the full text of the verdict. If all the accused are being acquitted, then the question of who actually killed Pawanraje Nimbalkar still confronts my family. The verdict on the murder case has been delivered, yet it does not clarify who committed the murder," he said.

The reaction came after a special CBI court acquitted all nine accused in the 2006 double murder case, citing a lack of evidence. The case pertains to the killing of Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi in June 2006 in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai. Among those acquitted was former NCP leader Padamsinh Patil. A total of nine accused had been arrested and chargesheeted in the case, which was later taken over by the CBI and remained under trial for several years.

State Govt to Challenge Acquittal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the state government will challenge the acquittal. He stated that he and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who directed the CBI to file an appeal in the High Court. "This is a very unfortunate incident; it is a very tragic event because Pawanraje Nimbalkar ji and two others were murdered in broad daylight. This was a very serious and grave matter. The family and many others believed that the accused would be punished. However, unfortunately, the CBI court has acquitted them," he said.

Nimbalkar on Political Future

Separately, Om Raje Nimbalkar also spoke on Operation Tiger. Referring to internal political developments, he said he would clarify his stand after consulting the public. "I will clarify my political stance after consulting with the public. Regardless of my political decision, I have never spoken--nor will I ever speak--against Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray," he said.

Nimbalkar added that he will not criticise Uddhav or Aaditya Thackeray and will clarify his political stand within two days, adding he will soon decide his future course. "Whatever political decision I take in the future, I will not criticise or make negative comments about Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. I will clarify my political stance within the next two days. I could have left when the split in the Shiv Sena occurred in 2022; therefore, it is unfair to level accusations against me regarding my departure now. I will make a final decision regarding my political future and course of action within the next two days," he said.

Om Raje Nimbalkar is one of the six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who rebelled against the party amid speculation that those leaders are set to join the Eknath Shinde-led party instead. (ANI)