Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the Centre's commitment to Northeast's infrastructure development through externally aided projects, aiming for capital asset creation and balanced regional growth under PM Modi's leadership.

Centre's Commitment to Regional Growth Addressing a workshop in Shillong, Sitharaman said the initiative reflects a conscious policy decision taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support states in building fundamental infrastructure and long-term development capacity. "I want every state to benefit from capital asset creation, and this was a conscious call taken by the Prime Minister that states should be given assistance... post-COVID, we wanted to make sure that the fundamental infrastructure of the states is supported," she said.She further emphasised that the Centre's focus is on ensuring long-term structural support for states, particularly in critical sectors. "We will do it as long as states have at least a basic fundamental foundation for connectivity, support mechanisms, social investments in terms of schools, hospitals and other institutions which can help in training, scaling, common facility for marketing and so on," Sitharaman added. Development Projects in Meghalaya The Finance Minister's remarks came after she laid the foundation stone on Friday for development projects worth Rs 1,246 crore in Meghalaya under externally aided projects (EAPs), in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and senior state officials. The projects span key sectors including road connectivity, logistics, tourism infrastructure, education, and livelihood development, and are aimed at boosting economic linkages and improving the quality of life across the state. Northeast Central to India's Growth Story Sitharaman highlighted that the Northeast is now central to India's development journey, noting a shift in policy focus under the current government. "The Northeast is no longer on the periphery of India's development story. It is being regarded as central to India's growth, connectivity, and future prosperity," she said.She added that externally aided projects not only bring financing but also global expertise and innovation. Such initiatives, she said, are crucial to "convert potential into prosperity through better connectivity, infrastructure, and targeted interventions," and to transform natural advantages into jobs and long-term economic growth. Vision for a Developed Northeast Reaffirming the national vision, Sitharaman said India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 cannot be achieved without inclusive regional development. "India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 cannot be complete without a developed, connected, and prosperous Northeast," she said.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday underscored the Centre's commitment to strengthening infrastructure and development in the Northeast through externally aided projects (EAPs), saying that the government aims to ensure capital asset creation and balanced regional growth.Addressing a workshop in Shillong, Sitharaman said the initiative reflects a conscious policy decision taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support states in building fundamental infrastructure and long-term development capacity. "I want every state to benefit from capital asset creation, and this was a conscious call taken by the Prime Minister that states should be given assistance... post-COVID, we wanted to make sure that the fundamental infrastructure of the states is supported," she said.She further emphasised that the Centre's focus is on ensuring long-term structural support for states, particularly in critical sectors. "We will do it as long as states have at least a basic fundamental foundation for connectivity, support mechanisms, social investments in terms of schools, hospitals and other institutions which can help in training, scaling, common facility for marketing and so on," Sitharaman added.The Finance Minister's remarks came after she laid the foundation stone on Friday for development projects worth Rs 1,246 crore in Meghalaya under externally aided projects (EAPs), in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and senior state officials. The projects span key sectors including road connectivity, logistics, tourism infrastructure, education, and livelihood development, and are aimed at boosting economic linkages and improving the quality of life across the state.Sitharaman highlighted that the Northeast is now central to India's development journey, noting a shift in policy focus under the current government. "The Northeast is no longer on the periphery of India's development story. It is being regarded as central to India's growth, connectivity, and future prosperity," she said.She added that externally aided projects not only bring financing but also global expertise and innovation. Such initiatives, she said, are crucial to "convert potential into prosperity through better connectivity, infrastructure, and targeted interventions," and to transform natural advantages into jobs and long-term economic growth.Reaffirming the national vision, Sitharaman said India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 cannot be achieved without inclusive regional development. "India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047 cannot be complete without a developed, connected, and prosperous Northeast," she said. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source