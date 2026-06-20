Union Minister Piyush Goyal assures that the Centre is monitoring the El Nino situation and is prepared to address any emerging challenges, including a water crisis, to safeguard farmers' interests and welfare.

Govt Prepared for El Nino Impact

Amid concerns over the impact of El Nino, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the Centre and state governments are closely monitoring the situation, adding that all necessary measures will be taken to address any emerging challenges, including water.

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Responding to ANI's question on water arrangements, Goyal said the government is prepared and focused on safeguarding farmers' interests. "If a water crisis arises, all necessary steps to tackle it will be taken," he assured. "...El Nino is a global crisis, and we are keeping a close watch on the situation. The Central and Maharashtra governments are prepared to take all necessary measures. Farmers are our priority, and our government is committed to their welfare and holistic development..." he said.

Measures for Farmer Welfare

Highlighting measures related to agriculture support, the Minister cited procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP), fertiliser subsidies, and increased MSP rates over the past decade. "...Whether it is the matter of procurement at MSP, where we have procured more than 3 times the volume compared to the UPA era; or the hike in MSP rates, which has seen historic increases over the last twelve years; or providing assistance whenever we felt farmers were facing difficulties--we have taken decisive action..." Goyal said.

Referring to fertiliser pricing support during global disruptions, he added, "...During the war, the price of a bag of fertiliser had reached Rs 3,000; however, the Central Government absorbed the entire burden of that price hike into its own budget. Today, farmers get a bag of fertiliser at the same price they paid 12 years ago. A 90% subsidy had to be provided, and PM Modi ensured that the Central Government bore this burden; it was not passed on to the states, nor did it place any financial strain on the farmers."

Kharif Sowing Affected by Delayed Monsoon

According to an ICICI Bank Research report, the strengthening El Nino conditions and a delayed southwest monsoon have started weighing on India's kharif crop season, with sowing activity falling below last year's levels, particularly in pulses and oilseeds.

The report flagged rising weather-related risks to the agricultural season, saying, "El Nino conditions have gotten stronger recently with the relative index crossing the threshold level and pointing towards further increase. Notably, IMD had revised its rainfall forecast lower."

The report noted that rainfall distribution has remained uneven across regions, with major agrarian states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar recording deficient rainfall so far this season.

However, it pointed out that not all crop segments have been affected equally. Rice acreage was up 28.4 per cent year-on-year, while coarse cereals acreage rose 10.4 per cent, helping offset some of the weakness seen in pulses and cotton.

The report also highlighted a key support factor for the farm sector despite the weak start to the monsoon. (ANI)