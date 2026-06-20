Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the office and hostel of the All Assam Chutia Students' Union in Guwahati. He paid tribute to Sati Sadhani and urged the community's youth to prioritize education to achieve success and uphold their heritage.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed office and hostel of the All Assam Chutia Students' Union at Sadhani Bhawan at Pathar Quarry in Guwahati. On the occasion, Chief Minister Sharma also paid rich floral tributes at the statue of Sati Sadhani and offered obeisance.

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It may be noted that the building has been constructed with a one-time grant provided by the Chief Minister to the Chutia Development Council. Besides supporting the organisation's activities, the facility will benefit students who come to Guwahati for their studies, as well as people belonging to the community who visit the city for various reasons.

Rich History of the Chutia Community

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the efforts of the All Assam Chutia Students' Union over the past two decades to unite the Chutia community and advance issues related to its education, language, culture, and self-respect. He said that "the political and cultural history of the Chutias, one of Assam's indigenous communities, is both ancient and special." He observed that over the past 10 years, the State Government has worked to promote the community's progress in various platforms.

Referring to the immortal sacrifice made by the heroic Sati Sadhani to protect the dignity of the Chutia people, he said her legacy remains a lasting symbol of courage and strength in Assam's history. He further stated that the "Chutias excelled not only in political affairs but also in cultural and technical fields. Their contribution to the development of Assam as a state has been immense."

Emphasis on Education for Modern Identity

Chief Minister Sarma stated that, "in the modern era, a community's identity is largely measured by its academic achievements." He noted that a community's ancient culture, traditions, and heritage reflect the contributions of its ancestors.

He, however, emphasised that the present generation must work to strengthen and uphold a community that takes pride in its rich history, culture, and traditions. According to him, nothing can replace education in achieving this goal.

A Call for Educational Initiatives

Urging the All Assam Chutia Students' Union to take steps and help the younger generation of the Chutia community as doctors, engineers, administrators, and professors, the Chief Minister pointed out that every year, around one hundred students from minority communities secure admission to MBBS programs through coaching rendered by Ajmal Foundation. He noted that they achieve this success through open competition, and without any reservation benefits.

He added that students from Assam's indigenous communities are equally capable of competing successfully, provided they receive proper guidance and preparation from an early age. The Chief Minister further observed that the indigenous communities of Assam have fallen behind in education and employment opportunities, partly because of a prolonged focus on agitation and protest movements. In contrast, students from minority communities, who have remained more focused on education, secure around 350 to 400 MBBS seats annually. He suggested that student and community organisations representing Assam's indigenous groups should undertake educational initiatives similar to those of the Ajmal Foundation.

Vision for Future Progress

Expressing his vision for the next five years, he said that, "he hopes to see a society that continues to value and celebrate its cultural heritage while adding new dimensions of progress and achievement." He stressed that merely taking pride in the accomplishments of ancestors does not fulfil the responsibilities of the present generation.

If the Chutias had achieved such remarkable advancements in technical fields centuries ago, he argued, there is no reason why today's students from the community cannot excel in technical and other professional fields as well. He expressed hope that the "newly inaugurated facility would help the students to reach the zenith of success in spite of all challenges."

Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Atul Bora, Minister for Tourism Ajanta Neog, Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Dimoria MLA Tapan Das, leaders of various organisations representing the Chutia community, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)