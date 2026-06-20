Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah shared a video of a spotted owlet by a wildlife photographer to highlight the state's biodiversity, bust myths about owls, and call for the conservation of misunderstood nocturnal predators.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday highlighted the importance of conserving the state's rich biodiversity by sharing a video featuring a spotted owlet, one of the most commonly found owl species in Assam, documented by noted wildlife photographer Nilutpal Mahanta. The Assam Forest Minister shared a video on social media and emphasised that the state's greatest natural strength lies in its diverse flora and fauna, calling for greater awareness and conservation of wildlife species that are often misunderstood.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Assam's biggest power is its diverse flora and fauna. A spotted owlet, one of the common owls of Assam, well documented by Wildlife Photographer Dr. @NilutpalMahanta. Let's break the myths and conserve the predators of the dark," Jayanta Mallabaruah wrote on X.

Assam's biggest power is its diverse flora and fauna A spotted owlet, one of common owls of Assam, well documented by Wildlife Photographer Dr. @NilutpalMahanta. Let's break the myths and conserve the predators of the dark.#wildlife #birds #JayantaMallabaruah pic.twitter.com/Nc1ufSXl9n — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) June 20, 2026

Debunking Myths and Highlighting Ecological Importance

In the video, wildlife photographer Mahanta discusses several myths and superstitions associated with owls, many of which have historically contributed to negative perceptions of the nocturnal birds. He explained that owls possess exceptionally sensitive hearing, aided by specially adapted ear structures that enable them to detect even the slightest movements of prey. He also addressed a common misconception that owls can only see in darkness, clarifying that they are capable of seeing both during the day and at night. The wildlife photographer stressed the need to move beyond superstition and understand the ecological importance of owls, which play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of ecosystems by controlling rodent and pest populations.

Part of Broader Conservation Efforts

The Assam Minister's post forms part of broader efforts to promote wildlife awareness and conservation in Assam, a state renowned for its rich biodiversity and home to several iconic species found in its forests, wetlands and protected areas.

Conservationists have often highlighted that public awareness is key to protecting lesser-known species such as owls, which continue to face threats due to habitat loss, misconceptions and illegal wildlife trade.

The initiative has been welcomed by wildlife enthusiasts, who see it as an important step towards encouraging scientific understanding and strengthening conservation efforts across Assam.