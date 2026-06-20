A woman's death in a hit-and-run in Mau, UP, led to violent protests. Angry residents blocked a road and pelted stones at police. Authorities responded with a lathi-charge to control the situation and made arrests. The area remains under watch.

A tragic road accident involving the death of a local woman spiralled into chaos on Saturday, as angry agitators engaged in stone-pelting and blocked a key thoroughfare, prompting police to use force to restore order.

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The incident occurred when a woman, identified as Sati Devi, was tragically struck by an unidentified vehicle while attempting to cross the road. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot, triggering an immediate and volatile reaction from residents.

Police Detail Escalation and Response

As law enforcement officials arrived at the scene to secure the body and manage traffic, a group of individuals gathered and obstructed the road. The protest quickly turned violent, with some agitators pelting stones at the police personnel present. Speaking to reporters on the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anoop Kumar confirmed the sequence of events. "A woman named Sati Devi was crossing the road when she was struck by an unidentified vehicle and died on the spot. As the police arrived to take custody of the body, certain individuals arrived and blocked the road," ASP Kumar stated.

Addressing the escalation, the ASP noted that the authorities were forced to act to maintain peace. "Some agitators resorted to violence against the police. In response, the police brought the situation under control by resorting to a mild lathi-charge," he added.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

Following the intervention, the authorities successfully cleared the road and restored normalcy. ASP Kumar confirmed that two to three individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence. The victim's body has been shifted to the local mortuary and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Currently, the situation in the area is reported to be fully under control. As a precautionary measure to prevent any further flare-ups, heavy police forces remain deployed at the scene. Investigations are underway to track down the driver of the unidentified vehicle that caused the fatal accident, as well as those involved in the subsequent unrest.

Police presence remains high in the area to prevent any further outbreaks of violence. While the situation is now reported to be under control, officials are actively investigating both the hit-and-run accident and the subsequent public disorder.