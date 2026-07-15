Here's everything you need to know about Siddhartha Saxena an IIT graduate who earned Rs 77 crore in a single day. Keep scrolling to know more.

Internet is filled with success stories! But this one in particular about Siddhartha Saxena, an IIT graduate who earned Rs 76.99 crore in just one day, will make you go WOW and curious about him. Yes, you read that right. As per reports the IIT Kanpur alumnus and Merlin co-founder says he earned nearly USD 8 million (around Rs 77 crore) in a single day, becoming a millionaire at just 26 and securing his place among India's rising AI entrepreneurs.

In a recent candid interview with content creator Viraj Ala, Saxena spoke about his journey from an IIT Kanpur student to a successful AI entrepreneur. Talking about his academic background, the Computer Science graduate said that IIT Kanpur is one of India's toughest engineering programmes, claiming that gaining admission to its Computer Science course is ‘20 times harder’ than getting into Harvard University.

On Hitting the 8 Million USD Target

After he graduated in 2019, Saxena built his expertise in machine learning through roles at Envestnet, Yodlee, Wadhwani AI, Finland's Aalto University, and Jumio Corporation before entering into entrepreneurship. Talking about hitting this big financial milestone, Saxena said, “I'll tell you something even better. I made USD 8 million in a single day.” When asked if that made him a millionaire overnight, he replied, "Yes, something like that."

About Launching Merlin

The journey began in 2022 when Saxena teamed up with his IIT Kanpur batchmates, Pratyush Rai and Sirsendu Sarkar, to launch Merlin, an AI-powered Chrome extension designed to enhance productivity using generative AI. The startup has reportedly grown rapidly and is now valued at around USD 50 million. Not just that, he is also the co-founder of another venture, Thine, another milestone of his presence in the AI startup ecosystem. Saxena also believes that for him, entrepreneurship is much more about technology, but it is also about mindset.

What Does He Have To Say About His Journey

Saxena believes that Indians have become accustomed to “scarcity mindsets.” Due to a lack of resources. He strongly agrees that young funders need to cultivate an “abundance mindset” to make it big in today's world.