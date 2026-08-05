Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das stated the movement's goal is a 'societal awakening' at the grassroots level, not forming a new political party. The CJP is currently strategizing its future plans to expand its reach.

CJP's Philosophy: A Movement for Grassroots Awakening

Cockroach Janta Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das outlined that the party's movement intends to deepen its reach beyond conventional politics. CJP leadership asserted that addressing public grievances requires a societal awakening rather than the creation of conventional political alternatives. Talking to the reporters, Das explained that true transformation depends entirely on building conscious resistance from the ground up and detailed the upcoming timeline and the scale of their future plans. "We were asked questions about where this movement will go after the success of the protest, and we have all come to strategise around the same. We will hold discussions over it and think about how to take it to grassroot level... When we come up with something concrete on August 6th, we will inform everyone on our future strategy," he said.

Explaining the philosophy guiding their platform during the core committee meeting, Das remarked, "This is a movement. While there are numerous political parties, the answer to people's pain is not another political party, but an awakening on grassroot level, and this is what CJP is doing..."

CJP Criticises BJP, RSS for 'Dictation' Over Dialogue

Meanwhile, lashing out at the governance style reflected in recent political rallies, CJP leader Vaishnavi asserted that authorities must foster genuine conversations rather than enforcing one-sided mandates upon citizens. "The way BJP and RSS have held other rallies recently, it is not much of a dialogue; it is dictation. So we just hope that they engage in dialogue instead of dictation. Children should not be bullied that is our hope. Otherwise, we will continue working on our youth movement," Vaishnavi said.

Protests Have 'Definite' Impact, Says CJP Leader

Asserting that demonstrations carry profound political consequences, CJP leader Ratna Singh noted that while organisations like the RSS maintain their active support structures, the political resonance of public agitations has expanded far beyond major cities. She said, "No, the RSS comes forward only to help them whenever they do, so there is no doubt about that. But whether this movement has had an impact, do you think, on voters... it definitely has, it has because just as much as you saw at Jantar Mantar, it has also had an impact in every village where people couldn't even come. So definitely..."

Referring to recent confrontations involving heavy-handed policing and firearm deployment during student demonstrations in various states, the CRatna Singh emphasised that executive actions do not go unnoticed. "Just as we saw in Bihar recently, where children protested there, in the protests that happened in Bihar, AK-47s were used. So all the youth are watching this, and the election tells you that everyone is keeping an eye on what you are doing and you will see its result," said Ratna Singh.

Founder Dipke on Future Roadmap, Engaging Gen Z

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the organisation's meeting on Wednesday will review its recent Jantar Mantar protest, discuss organisational expansion and chart its future roadmap, while reiterating that there is no proposal at present to convert the group into a political party.

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks on interacting with Gen Z, Dipke said it was "a good start" and claimed that the youth movement had compelled senior leaders to engage with the younger generation. "I'd say it's a good start. At last, the youth of this country has forced people like Mohan Bhagwat, Narendra Modi, and BJP MPs to talk to Gen Z," he said.

Dipke, however, suggested that younger leaders should be encouraged to engage with the youth, saying it was difficult for Gen Z to relate to senior political leaders. "My advice would be to bring in new, young, and educated faces," he said.

RSS Alleges 'Foreign Infiltration' in CJP Protest

Earlier on Monday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Atul Limaye called for "decoding" the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest over the NEET-UG paper leak, alleging that several foreign and political elements "infiltrated" the agitation and propagated the idea of "subversion of democracy through democratic means."

Addressing an ABVP event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on July 30, the RSS leader alleged that Hindus were opposed and 'anti-national' slogans were raised from the CJP's stage. Dipke was from Marathwada itself. When he launched CJP, he got tremendous following (on social Media), and when he came back to India, he came back on 6th June and did his agitation on 7th." (ANI)