DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin, after his detention in Thanjavur, slammed the TVK govt, calling his arrest a ploy to divert attention from farmers' issues. The controversy surrounds alleged remarks he made targeting actress Trisha.

Udhayanidhi Attacks 'SofaModel' Government

DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Wednesday, following his detention over a public speech, launched a fierce attack on the TVK-led state government, accusing it of failing the farming community and weaponising state machinery to manufacture controversies. DMK leader addressed the public fallout from his police custody and the allegations concerning his remarks during a demonstration. The opposition leader further maintained that the legal action was a deliberate ploy to mask administrative failures.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a post on X, claimed that the legal action was a deliberate ploy to mask administrative failures and dismissed the allegations, criticising the government's approach. He wrote, "The SofaModel government, incapable of alleviating the farmers' distress, has arrested me merely to divert attention from the real issues. They used the ruling party's "abusive warriors" to spread slander against me, claiming I used inappropriate language during the protest in Thanjavur."

Reaffirming his lineage and absolute fearlessness, Udhayanidhi Stalin noted, "By filing false cases and dragging me back and forth between Chennai and Thanjavur, they have attempted to appease someone. Upon my arrest, I told the media that I viewed the entire episode as a farce. I did not run away in fear of the police."

"In contrast, the entire nation knows how the current Chief Minister, when 41 people died in Karur, fled in a panic, fearing arrest, without even visiting the victims' families or facing the media. Even after so many lives were lost in Karur, he went to Malaysia just a month later to dance for a film promotion," he wrote.

Highlighting his readiness to endure continuous persecution for the farming community, Udhayanidhi Stalin stated, "The Chief Minister might fear arrest, but I do not. I am Kalaignar's grandson and the son of Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin. If it means getting arrested for fighting for farmers, I am ready to face arrest not just once, but a hundred times over."

Expanding further on his commitment to grassroots welfare, he added, "I am prepared to march not just 300 kilometres, but over 3,000 kilometres for the welfare of farmers. Your oppressive tactics will never hinder our service to the people! I extend my gratitude to the leaders of various political parties and allied movements who condemned my arrest, as well as to the party cadres across Tamil Nadu who stood in solidarity with me."

Arrest a 'Ploy' to Silence Opposition in Assembly

On the other hand, DMK leader and senior advocate NR Elango said that the Tamil Nadu government wanted to arrest Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin to "stop" him from attending the Assembly's Budget session starting from Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release Udhayanidhi after completing his questioning in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks linked to actress Trisha. "The first Budget session of this government will begin tomorrow. With a view to stop him from coming to the Assembly and raising very important questions, the state government this morning wanted to arrest him," he said on Tuesday.

Minister Slams Udhayanidhi's 'Perverted' Remarks

Tamil Nadu Energy and Law Minister Nirmal Kumar launched a scathing attack on Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged remarks. "A person who speaks about a woman in such a perverted manner has no qualification to remain in public life. Such a mindset is unacceptable. He is not even fit to sit in the Legislative Assembly," the minister said.

He further said that remarks of this nature by the Leader of the Opposition could have a serious impact on society. "When the Leader of the Opposition speaks in such an objectionable manner about women in public, it sends a wrong message to society. Whoever makes defamatory or obscene remarks against women, irrespective of who they are, will face strict legal action based on complaints received by the police," he said.

The 'Trisha' Remark Controversy

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi, while addressing a gathering during the Cauvery protest, was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." He allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to Cauvery water. Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha. (ANI)