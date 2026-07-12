Union Minister Piyush Goyal is leading a business delegation to Spain, Belgium, and Finland from July 13-17 to bolster economic partnerships. The visit will focus on trade, investment, technology, and leveraging the proposed India-EU FTA.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead a high-level Indian business delegation to Spain, Belgium and Finland from July 13 to 17. The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening economic partnerships across Europe, with a focus on trade, investment, technology, innovation and sustainability.

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According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the delegation comprises leading Indian companies from sectors including advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies, gems and jewellery, food processing, healthcare and design.

Visit to Spain to Bolster Trade

During the visit to Spain on 13 July, Goyal will focus on advancing bilateral trade and investment and leveraging opportunities arising from the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He will also chair an India-Spain Business Roundtable with leading Spanish companies and industry associations to showcase India's investment opportunities and encourage greater business-to-business partnerships.

Goyal will participate in a Business Roundtable with the Chamber of Commerce of Spain, CEOE and ICEX Spain Trade & Investment. The session will bring together Indian and Spanish industry leaders to explore opportunities in automotive, renewable energy, railways, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, food processing and tourism.

Spanish companies such as Iberdrola, Acciona, CAF, Talgo, Gestamp and Indra already have a strong presence in India, while Indian companies including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and L&T are expanding their operations in Spain to support digitalisation and Industry 4.0. The visit also coincides with the Spain-India Dual Year 2026, commemorating 70 years of diplomatic relations, with a special emphasis on strengthening business-to-business partnerships.

Engagements in Belgium

In Belgium on 14 and 15 July, Goyal will undertake site visits to the Port of Antwerp and the Antwerp World Diamond Centre. The visit to the Port of Antwerp will provide insights into Europe's leading logistics hub and showcase best practices in multimodal connectivity, green logistics and resilient supply chains. The visit to the Antwerp World Diamond Centre will highlight the global diamond value chain, certification, responsible sourcing and opportunities for India's gems and jewellery sector, the release stated.

The Minister will also hold CEO-level meetings with Alain Queverin of Thales Group and Jean-Christophe Bogaert of Silox Group. Thales is a global leader in aerospace, defence, cybersecurity and digital identity with significant partnerships in India, while Silox is a speciality chemicals and recycling group with major operations in Gujarat and collaborations in battery recycling and sustainable manufacturing.

India-EU Trade and Technology Council Meeting

The India-EU Business Roundtable and the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) Plenary will focus on foreign direct investment opportunities, trade facilitation, sustainable technologies and resilient supply chains. During his visit to Brussels, Goyal will co-chair the 3rd India-EU TTC Ministerial Meeting alongside the External Affairs Minister and the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology. The India-EU TTC serves as the highest institutional mechanism for cooperation on trade, trusted technology and economic security.

Cooperation with Finland on Innovation and Technology

In Finland on 16 and 17 July, Shri Goyal will visit the country at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Finland. The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation in innovation, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, digital technologies and industrial research, the release stated.

The Minister is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Dr Sakari Puisto, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland, and participate in the India-Finland Business Roundtable with Finnish companies engaged in digitalisation, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and the circular economy. An MoU between CII and Business Finland will also be signed to strengthen institutional collaboration.

Goyal will visit leading Finnish companies and innovation institutions, including Nokia Corporation, VTT Research Centre, KONE Corporation and the Kemppi Group, to explore opportunities for collaboration in telecom infrastructure, 6G research, smart mobility, advanced manufacturing, industrial machinery, EV charging infrastructure, frontier technologies, sustainable mobility, industrial innovation and investment.

Key Members of Indian Delegation

The Indian business delegation will include companies such as Borosil Renewables, Motherson Group, Trivitron Healthcare, Hari Krishna Exports and Nekkanti Seafoods, representing sectors ranging from AI and clean technology to gems and jewellery, food processing, healthcare and design. (ANI)