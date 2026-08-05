J-K NC president Farooq Abdullah called upon the central government to honour its promise to reinstate Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Other leaders like Sajjad Shaheen and Mehbooba Mufti also echoed demands for restoring statehood and Article 370.

Emphasising the urgent need to reinstate Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, J-K National Conference president Farooq Abdullah called upon the central government to honour the assurances previously given to the local population and the entire country. Talking to the reporters on Tuesday, Farooq Abdullah reiterated the imperative for central leaders to implement their promised roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir. Talking on the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, he said, "The government should fulfil its promise; they have promised to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country... they should fulfil the promise..."

On Tuesday, National Conference (NC) MLA Sajjad Shaheen launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its claims regarding Article 370, asserting that the constitutional change has not ended militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to ANI on the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, the NC MLA said, "The emotions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were played with. This state, which is called the crown of the country, was downgraded and converted into two Union Territories. The Government of India should fulfil the promise it made on the floor of the House to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The government has also given an affidavit in the Supreme Court promising to restore statehood. That promise should be fulfilled."

PDP chief holds candlelight protest

On the other hand, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday held a candlelight protest in Srinagar on the eve of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, alleging that the BJP-led government "looted the special status of Jammu and Kashmir" and demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A. Speaking about the proposed protest on August 5, Mehbooba Mufti said, "The PDP, our community, we will fight. Along with resolving the Kashmir issue, we will also address Articles 370 and 35A and the release of prisoners languishing in various jails across the country."

Mehbooba said Article 370 was not merely a constitutional provision but represented the identity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She added, "What was given to us was given by the Constitution of this country, not China or Pakistan. We had joined India with love and certain conditions, but everything was destroyed."

'Most powerful symbol': Omar on father's protest march

Earlier in July, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hailed National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's participation in the party's protest in New Delhi, describing the 90-year-old leader's march as the most powerful symbol of the movement to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Speaking to mediapersons, Omar Abdullah said the protest reflected the National Conference's resolve to continue its campaign for the restoration of the Union Territory's statehood and constitutional rights.

"For me and my colleagues, the greatest symbol of yesterday's protest was our President, Dr Farooq Abdullah, at the age of 90, taking his staff in his hand and walking us towards our destination to restore our dignity. I don't think we can show you a more powerful image than this," Omar Abdullah said.

The National Conference has repeatedly urged the Centre to fulfil its commitment to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, a promise it says was made in Parliament and before the Supreme Court. Statehood has remained a key demand of the party since the erstwhile state was reorganised into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.