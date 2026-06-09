Raushan Anand, the director of Gyan Bindu Coaching, is in the spotlight amid a controversy linked to educator Khan Sir. However, behind the headlines lies a story of struggle, perseverance, and an extraordinary rise from rural Bihar.

Patna’s coaching industry has been thrust into the spotlight after a controversy involving noted educator Khan Sir and Gyan Bindu Coaching director Raushan Anand. While recent allegations and police action have brought Raushan Anand into the headlines, his journey from a small village in Bihar to becoming a prominent coaching institute owner is a story marked by struggle, setbacks, and resilience.

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From A Farmer’s Son To A Coaching Entrepreneur

Raushan Anand was born into a farming family in Dhamsena village of Bihar’s Saharsa district. Raised in modest circumstances, he studied in government schools and left home at the age of 15 to pursue higher education. He later cleared the AIEEE examination and secured admission to BIT Mesra.

However, financial difficulties forced him to discontinue his engineering studies. Determined to build a career, he began preparing for competitive examinations, including Bihar Police, BPSC, and UPSC. Though he cleared some stages of these exams, he was unable to secure a government job.

During this period, he started teaching fellow aspirants, often earning little more than meals in return. The experience helped him discover his passion for teaching and mentoring students.

Gyan Bindu’s Rise And The Current Controversy

On September 1, 2017, Raushan Anand launched Gyan Bindu GS Academy with just four students. Over the years, the institute expanded significantly and became a known name among aspirants preparing for Bihar Police, SSC, Railway, Banking, and other competitive examinations.

Raushan Anand is now in the news amid a dispute that has also drawn attention to Khan Sir. Reports suggest police action was taken following allegations related to an attack on a rival coaching institute. The matter is currently under investigation, and authorities are examining evidence, including CCTV footage.