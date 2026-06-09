Was Khan Sir's name added to the FIR just to frame him, as his lawyer claims? Was the firing outside his coaching centre self-defence or part of a bigger conspiracy? What new truths will the video of the arrested guards reveal? After this court relief, will the police give Khan Sir a clean chit, or are more twists coming?

Here's the most sensational and big news coming in from Bihar's capital, Patna, which has created a huge uproar from the education world to social media. The country's most famous teacher and YouTuber, Faisal Khan, known to the world as 'Khan Sir', has received a huge and unexpected relief from the court. The Patna District Judge has temporarily put a stop to his arrest in the firing and vandalism case at his coaching institute in Musallahpur Haat. According to Patna's SSP Kartikeya Sharma, Khan Sir's name is included among the main accused in the FIR filed at the Kadamkuan police station. But the story behind this FIR has a suspense that has even puzzled the police administration.

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That Terrifying Midnight Attack... A Conspiracy to Defame Khan Sir?

This whole issue started on the dark night of June 2, when chaos suddenly erupted outside the 'Khan Global Studies Institute' in Patna's Musallahpur Haat. It is being said that an aggressive group of 15 to 20 unidentified people suddenly attacked the coaching centre. The attackers not only tore Khan Sir's posters but also started pelting stones indiscriminately at the premises. After this sudden attack, two guards from the coaching centre fired shots in the air to protect themselves and the students. The suspense deepened when, on the very next day, June 3, a massive crowd of thousands of students gathered outside the institute, forcing the entire area to be turned into a fortress. The police, acting quickly based on a video, registered a case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, and took both guards into custody.

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Courtroom Suspense: Lawyer Claims 'He Was Framed Out of Revenge'

The arguments presented by Khan Sir's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mahaur, in front of the court completely changed the direction of the case. The lawyer made a very serious allegation, stating that the FIR against Khan Sir is part of a "deep conspiracy to defame him in society and ruin his career." He told the court that Khan Sir's staff had filed a case against the director of a rival coaching centre a few days ago. As a retaliatory action and out of a grudge, Khan Sir's name was dragged into the disclosure statement at the behest of the rival group. The lawyer made it clear that Khan Sir will not surrender to the police but will file for anticipatory bail in court to expose this conspiracy.

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Bloody Game of Coaching Mafia or a Self-Made Story? Press Conference Creates a Storm

The controversy became even more complicated when members of a rival coaching institute suddenly called a press conference on Thursday. They went live in front of the media and made the shocking allegation that the entire incident was not carried out by any outsider, but was staged by Khan Sir himself to gain publicity. On the other hand, Khan Sir had clarified right from the beginning that Patna's powerful coaching mafia and his rivals, who are jealous of his growing popularity, were behind this attack. However, he also added that only a fair police investigation will clarify what game was actually played that night. For now, Khan Sir's millions of fans have breathed a sigh of relief after the court stayed his arrest, but the suspense of this coaching war in the streets of Patna has now taken a new and dangerous turn.