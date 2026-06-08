Educator Khan Sir seeks anticipatory bail after a firing incident outside his Patna coaching centre, where an FIR names him as an abettor. Supporters of a rival director, who was arrested, are demanding similar action against Khan Sir.

Educator Faisal Khan known popularly as Khan Sir is seeking anticipatory bail amid the recent firing incident outside his coaching institute in Patna. His lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mavvar, on Monday said that the "work is in progress" to get the bail issue resolved and everything depends on the law. The remarks come amid heightened tensions over the Khan Sir coaching institute controversy.

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On June 2, shots were reportedly fired outside the institute, leaving a security guard injured. Following the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Kadamkuan Police Station under Section 109 of the BNS and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act against three individuals, including Khan Sir. The FIR stems from a video showing two guards allegedly firing, who were subsequently arrested.

Speaking to ANI about the possibility of anticipatory bail, "Work is in progress... Everything depends on the law. It all depends upon the facts, and till now, the judge has not given any decision."

Rival Academy Demands Action Against Khan Sir

On Sunday, teachers and student leaders of Gyan Bindu GS Academy on Sunday demanded the immediate release of Director Raushan Anand, calling his arrest baseless, while questioning why Khan Sir has not faced similar action.

Shashank Pathak, a history teacher, told ANI, "All the reasons cited for Raushan Anand Sir's arrest have proven to be baseless, and the administration is well aware of this; yet, he remains in custody. The grounds for his arrest are completely unfounded. We demand his immediate release; if Raushan Sir is not released, we will go on a hunger strike."

Varun, another teacher, added, "The administration acted very swiftly to arrest Raushan Anand Sir; why isn't similar urgency being shown now, and why hasn't Khan Sir been arrested? An FIR was registered on the 4th, and it is now the 7th; yet, despite the FIR, he continues to conduct his classes. Our demand is straightforward: Raushan Sir had no role in this matter, yet he has been arrested, whereas the person against whom the FIR was directly lodged is living freely--in fact, he is the one who should be arrested. If he is not arrested, we will go on a fast unto death. We also appeal to the court to grant bail to Raushan Sir as soon as possible and to order the administration to take action against the guilty."

Raushan Anand, Director of Gyan Bindu GS Academy, along with two associates, Abhishek and Gaurav, was sent to judicial custody by the Patna Civil Court on June 3. Earlier, Anand claimed, "There is a conspiracy against us. After the success of the Bihar police exam results, they are trying to trap us. Kisan cold storage owners and Khan Sir together are attempting to ruin Gyan Bindu."

Student leader Khushboo Pathak told ANI on Sunday, "The biggest question is--the one who was innocent, Raushan Anand sir, was arrested in just 12 hours, but the one who is a criminal and the elements of his crime are visible and the police has written an FIR against him, is yet roaming freely, taking classes. How come stones were pelted, and bullets were fired in the class? To what extent is it right if he is teaching children? He (Khan Sir) is trying to instigate something against Gyan Bindu... So when will you see his language, how he insults women... The day the Chief Minister arrests him, we will thank the CM wholeheartedly."

Khan Sir's Lawyer Claims Retaliation

Earlier, Khan Sir's lawyer Arvind Kumar Mavvar told ANI, "The FIR lodged against him is in retaliation because his staff had lodged a case against the Director on 2nd June. Guards had fired in the air for safety; no one was injured. But in the disclosure statement in the FIR, his name has been inserted. This is an attempt to frame him and defame him. We will file an anticipatory bail plea."

Police Investigation Details

On Saturday, during the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism," the police statement read. Upon verification of the video footage, the police identified and detained two guards associated with the institute.

Based on the investigation into the sequence of events and the recovery of the weapons, the police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under the abetment and Arms Act sections. The police confirmed that the weapons used in the incident have been seized and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. (ANI)