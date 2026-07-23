A Mumbai Police driver, Pawan Sangle, has been suspended after a viral video allegedly showed him threatening student protesters with fabricated drug cases. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, which occurred after students were detained inside a police vehicle during a protest.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday suspended a police driver and ordered an inquiry after a viral video allegedly showed him threatening student protesters with fabricated drug cases if they returned to demonstrations. The detained students were warned by the policeman, named as Pawan Sangle, that if they participated in more protests, they would be embroiled in fictitious drug cases and imprisoned for the remainder of their lives. The event coincides with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters' protests in Mumbai.

Who Is Pawan Sangle?

Pawan Sangle is a driver with the Mumbai Police's Motor Transport (MT) department and is currently posted at Sion police station. He was there in Shivaji Park as part of the crew that accompanied top officers. He has been moved to the police control room while the investigation continues. Sangle was deployed as a driver in the force. The viral video was shot by one of the arrested students inside a police vehicle after they were picked up from a protest spot.

What Had Happened?

The Mumbai police ordered a probe against Pawan Sangle, who was posted as a police driver. "Taking a serious note of the video, the state government has ordered a probe against Pawan Sangle, posted as a driver. He has also been suspended from his position until the probe against him is completed," a senior state government official confirmed.

A number of young people are shown in the video inside a police van after they were reportedly taken into custody at a protest location.

They can hear a police officer sitting at the front urging them to go home and cautioning them against participating in any further demonstrations. "If you are seen again here, I will ruin your lives," the policeman warns the youngsters in the video.

He continues by threatening them with a fictitious drug case.In the footage, the policeman can be heard stating, "I will put 50-50 grams of powder in your bags and your life will be finished."

Additionally, he urges the demonstrators not to take part in any more agitation and informs them that their protests have made his life tough. The Congress shared the video on X and called for punishment against the policeman after it received a lot of negative feedback online.