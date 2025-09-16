Bora, a circle officer, was under scrutiny for questionable land deals in Barpeta. Her arrest highlights a broader crackdown on corruption in Assam’s revenue system, following a new policy on inter-religious land transactions.

New Delhi: Assam Civil Service officer Nupur Bora has been arrested in a major corruption case for alleged illegal land transfers and possession of assets disproportionate to her income. Raids at her Guwahati residences by the CM’s vigilance cell uncovered nearly Rs 1 crore in cash, along with diamonds and jewellery worth several lakhs. Investigators also linked her to questionable land transactions in Barpeta district, where she previously served. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bora had been under scrutiny for six months, alleging she transferred land belonging to Hindus to members of another community.

Who is Nupur Bora?

Bora, a 2019-batch ACS officer, was serving as the circle officer of Goraimari in Kamrup district at the time of her arrest. Despite her public image on social media, which highlights interests in fashion, décor, and travel, authorities allege she amassed wealth far beyond her official earnings. She reportedly owns two apartments in Guwahati’s Gotanagar area, and police have also searched properties linked to her alleged accomplice, Surajit Deka, in Barpeta. The arrest follows Assam’s new SOP requiring police clearance for inter-religious land transactions and highlights ongoing concerns about corruption in the state’s revenue system.

The arrest comes shortly after the Assam cabinet approved a new SOP requiring police clearance for inter-religious land transactions, citing concerns about demographic changes and national security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently warned about the threat of illegal immigration to Assam’s demographic balance. According to SP Rosie Kalita, this is the 25th case registered with the vigilance cell, and investigations are ongoing, with the possibility of recovering more cash and assets.