Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has come under fresh pressure after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state government over an alleged attack on CJP volunteers during a school inspection in Jaipur district

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has come under fresh pressure after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state government over an alleged attack on CJP volunteers during a school inspection in Jaipur district.

The confrontation is the latest development in an increasingly heated dispute between the CJP and Rajasthan’s Education Department over the condition of government schools and the party’s campaign to inspect allegedly dilapidated school buildings.

Ranka has demanded immediate action against those responsible for the alleged attack and warned of a statewide agitation if the demands are not met. The CJP has also sought Dilawar’s resignation.

Why Did Ashutosh Ranka Give Madan Dilawar 48 Hours?

The 48-hour ultimatum followed an alleged attack on CJP volunteers during a school inspection in the Rampura-Kanwarpura area near Sanganer in Jaipur district.

The CJP has alleged that members of its team were confronted during the visit and that stones were pelted, people were manhandled and vehicles were damaged. The incident has become another flashpoint in the party’s ongoing campaign over the condition of Rajasthan’s government schools.

According to the latest reports, CJP has demanded that those allegedly responsible be arrested and action be taken against the authorities. The party has warned that failure to act could lead to a larger agitation across Rajasthan.

The allegations are being made by the CJP, and claims about those involved should be treated as allegations unless independently established.

What Is The CJP's School Campaign?

The controversy is linked to the CJP’s "School Thik Karo" campaign, through which the organisation has been visiting government schools and raising questions about infrastructure, safety and other facilities.

Ashutosh Ranka has announced plans to visit schools across Rajasthan after receiving complaints about allegedly dilapidated buildings.

The campaign has now become a direct political challenge to Education Minister Madan Dilawar.

Earlier this month, Ranka said the CJP would continue inspecting schools despite an order restricting outsiders from entering government educational institutions without permission. The Rajasthan government said the restrictions were aimed at protecting students’ privacy and safety.

Why Did Rajasthan Restrict Entry Into Government Schools?

The Rajasthan government recently restricted the entry of outsiders into government schools without prior permission from the principal. Photography and videography were also restricted without written approval.

The move came shortly after the CJP announced plans to inspect government schools across the state as part of its campaign.

Ranka had said that the CJP had received requests to inspect schools in several districts, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Kota, Barmer and Hanumangarh.

The Education Department cited concerns including student privacy and safety while introducing the restrictions.

Ranka, however, has maintained that the CJP will not stop its inspections until the issues concerning dilapidated schools are addressed.

Who Is Madan Dilawar?

Madan Dilawar is a senior BJP politician from Rajasthan and the state's School Education Minister. He is the MLA from Ramganj Mandi in Kota district and has been associated with Rajasthan politics for several decades.

Dilawar has held ministerial responsibilities under previous BJP governments in Rajasthan and returned to the state cabinet after the BJP formed the government under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma following the 2023 Assembly election.

His current role has placed him at the centre of several education-related controversies, including disputes over government school infrastructure and the CJP's ongoing campaign.

Why Is Madan Dilawar Facing Criticism Over Rajasthan Schools?

The condition of government school buildings has become one of the major issues raised by the CJP in Rajasthan.

During a protest in Jodhwas village in Alwar district earlier this month, students were protesting after a slab from a dilapidated school building collapsed.

Ranka joined the protest and demanded action over the condition of the school. The students were seeking repairs, demolition of the unsafe structure, additional teachers and improvements to school facilities.

Following discussions with the administration, several of the students’ demands were accepted, including demolition of the dilapidated building, construction of a new school building, teacher appointments and repairs.

During the protest, Ranka also claimed that a large number of classrooms across Rajasthan were in poor condition and argued that the government needed to accelerate spending on school infrastructure. These figures were claims made by Ranka and were not independently verified in the report.

Ashutosh Ranka's Latest Challenge To Madan Dilawar

The 48-hour ultimatum is not the first time Ranka has directly challenged Dilawar. On August 19, Ranka challenged the Rajasthan Education Minister to identify the 10 best educational campuses developed during his tenure.

Ranka said that he and his team would visit those schools as well, effectively turning the minister's own assessment of the state's education infrastructure into a challenge for the CJP's inspection campaign.

The challenge came after Ranka announced that he would resume school visits across Rajasthan following his return from Bengal.

His message to Dilawar was clear: if the government believes Rajasthan's school infrastructure has improved significantly, the CJP wants to inspect the best examples itself.

What Has Madan Dilawar Said About The CJP?

Dilawar has previously defended the government's position amid the CJP's protests and criticism.

In July, the Rajasthan Education Minister defended police action against CJP protesters in Delhi, describing the response as insufficient given what he characterised as disorder during the demonstrations.

The dispute between the minister and the CJP has therefore expanded beyond individual school inspections. It now involves questions over education infrastructure, access to government schools, student safety and the government's handling of protests.

What Happens After The 48-Hour Deadline?

The immediate question is whether the Rajasthan government will respond to the CJP's demands within the 48-hour period. If the demands are not met, Ranka has warned of a larger statewide agitation.

The development also adds another chapter to the CJP's rapidly expanding campaign in Rajasthan. What began as a push to highlight allegedly poor government school infrastructure has increasingly turned into a direct political confrontation with the state's Education Department.

For Madan Dilawar, the latest ultimatum puts the spotlight firmly on his handling of Rajasthan's government schools.

For the CJP, the 48-hour deadline is another test of whether the Rajasthan government will act on the concerns being raised by students, activists and the organisation.