The Maharashtra government has signed 67 MoUs worth Rs 8.57 lakh crore, aiming to generate over 2.91 lakh jobs. The 'Invest Maharashtra' initiative, inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis, focuses on sectors like semiconductors and renewable energy.

The Maharashtra government signed 67 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 8.57 lakh crore, with the potential to create 2.91 lakh jobs across sectors including semiconductors, data centres, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defence, healthcare and agro-processing, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The MoUs were signed and exchanged in the presence of Fadnavis and other state government representatives. The proposed investments span multiple sectors and are aimed at strengthening Maharashtra's industrial ecosystem and creating employment opportunities.

'Invest Maharashtra' to Position State as Premier Global Hub

Fadnavis made the remarks in posts on X after inaugurating the 'Invest Maharashtra' initiative along with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in Mumbai. “Building Maharashtra into a Global Investment Hub. Delighted to inaugurate ‘Invest Maharashtra’ along with DCM Sunetra Pawar in Mumbai today. ‘Invest Maharashtra’ marks a clear resolve to position Maharashtra as a premier global investment hub and make the state truly Made for Business. The initiative brings a strong pipeline of 67 proposed MoUs worth ₹8.5 lakh crore+, with the potential to create 2.91 lakh+ direct and indirect employment opportunities across sectors including semiconductors, data centres, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, aerospace & defence, healthcare and agro-processing,” Fadnavis said. Building Maharashtra into a Global Investment Hub Delighted to inaugurate ‘Invest Maharashtra’ along with DCM Sunetratai Pawar in Mumbai today. ‘Invest Maharashtra’ marks a clear resolve to position Maharashtra as a premier global investment hub and make the state truly Made for… https://t.co/pkJ4raCrua pic.twitter.com/XD76JSMCqu — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 1, 2026

Vision for Inclusive Growth and a $1 Trillion Economy

He said the initiative would focus on ensuring that the benefits of investment reach different sections of society and all regions of Maharashtra. “What makes this especially meaningful is the focus on ensuring that the benefits of investment reach MSMEs, local businesses, youth, farmers and every region of Maharashtra. With 'Mumbai 3' and 'Mumbai 4' taking shape, alongside Education Cities, Medicities and AI & Innovation Cities, Maharashtra is opening new avenues for growth and opportunity. The vision of a $1 trillion economy by 2030 adds further momentum to this journey. More than attracting investment, the larger goal is creating opportunities, empowering people and building a stronger, more prosperous Maharashtra for generations to come. Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha ji, Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Minister Sanjay Sawkare, Minister Uday Samant and other dignitaries were present,” Fadnavis said.

MoUs to Bolster Industrial Ecosystem and Youth Employment

In a separate post, Fadnavis highlighted the scale of the investments and their potential to create jobs across key sectors. 🤝CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing and exchange of MoUs between the Government of Maharashtra and 65 companies, with proposed investments of about Rs 8.5 Lakh Crore and employment opportunities for 2.91 Lakh. Details of the MoUs: ✅Akshat Greentech 🔸Investment:… pic.twitter.com/Lz7kQDu3yI — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 1, 2026

He said, "The Government of Maharashtra signed 67 MoUs worth ₹8.57 Lakh Crore, with the potential to create 2.91 Lakh jobs, reflecting the growing confidence in Maharashtra as a destination for investment, innovation and industry. From semiconductors and data centres to energy, aerospace, defence, metals and mining, these investments will strengthen Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem and create new opportunities for our youth." (ANI)