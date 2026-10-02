West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari campaigned in Rejinagar for the Oct 6 Assembly bypoll. He met the family of a 6-year-old girl who died in a stampede during a reported TMC rally. The BJP has also named star campaigners for the by-elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari campaigned in Rejinagar on Thursday for the upcoming Assembly by-election and met the family of a six-year-old girl who died in a stampede-like situation reportedly during a political rally organised by the Democratic TMC candidate in the constituency. During his campaign visit, Adhikari offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

BJP Campaign and Candidates

The BJP has fielded Sakharav Sarkar from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency and Hasirani Rath from the Nandigram seat, with polling scheduled for October 6.

Earlier, on September 18, the BJP released a list of party leaders who will campaign for its candidates in the Assembly by-elections. The list, issued by the party's Central Office, includes state party chief Samik Bhattacharya and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the top, followed by actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty and State Minister Dilip Ghosh. Other prominent names on the list include party leaders Sukanta Majumdar, Locket Chatterjee, Soumitra Khan, Agnimitra Paul, Rudranil Ghosh and Roopa Ganguly.

Samik Bhattacharya has appointed BJP MP and state general secretary Jyotirmay Singh Mahato and state minister Gouri Shankar Ghosh as in-charges for the upcoming by-elections in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies, respectively.

Bypoll Background and Schedule

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also secured victory from Nowda. The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari gave up the seat and chose to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Polling will be conducted on October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9. The Election Commission stated that the entire election process is scheduled to be completed before October 11.

Other Parties and Candidates

The bypolls come amid an ongoing dispute within the Trinamool Congress over the party's name and election symbol, with the Election Commission recently passing an interim order barring both rival TMC factions from using the party's name or symbol until the matter is resolved. The TMC announced Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) as its candidate for Nandigram and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for Rejinagar.

From the Congress, Mohd Abdullahil Kafi will contest from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, while Milan Pradhan has been named the candidate from Nandigram. The CPI(M) has fielded Advocate Sayeed Asad Ali from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, while the CPI has nominated Shanti Gopal Giri from Nandigram. (ANI)