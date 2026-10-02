AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh have called for a major protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 2 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him and the BJP of deleting 1.37 crore names from electoral rolls to 'steal votes'.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar on Friday at 10 AM, amid a proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Atishi also posted on X, "Let's go to Jantar Mantar 2 October 2026 10 AM." Let's go to Jantar Mantar 2 October 2026 10 AM#ChunavAayogThikKaro pic.twitter.com/nS0Hgab17u — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) October 1, 2026

In a video message, Atishi said, "When India became independent in 1947, the most important right we received was the right to vote. We could choose whose government would be formed, and we could choose our own representatives. But today, the BJP is trying to snatch that right away from us through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. If the right to vote is in danger, it means our democracy is in danger. Therefore, I appeal to all of you to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow, October 2nd, at 10:00 AM to protect your right to vote."

AAP Alleges Conspiracy to Delete 1.37 Crore Voters

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also appealed to people to join the protest, alleging that 1.37 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls in the name of SIR. In a video message, Sanjay Singh said, "In the country, the names of 1 crore 37 lakh people have been deleted in the name of SIR. This is not a small number. There is a deep conspiracy to influence elections across the entire country by Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Gyanesh Kumar. You are seeing how the entire system has been centralised. A centralised system is operating fully where Gyanesh Kumar adds votes when he feels like it, deletes them when he feels like it, and removes them in the name of logical discrepancy whenever he wishes." Reach Jantar Mantar on October 2nd at 10 AM. Against the vote theft by Modi-Gyanesh. pic.twitter.com/XTPnucUMDL — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 1, 2026

"In this vote theft, questions are now being raised not only by the opposition but also by election commissioners—serious questions for which neither the BJP nor Gyanesh Kumar has any answer. Tomorrow, on October 2nd, at 10:00 AM, reach Jantar Mantar on the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi to save democracy, to save India's democracy, and to protect your right to vote; come and become a part of the movement. Reach Jantar Mantar to protect India's democracy. Reach Jantar Mantar to remove Gyanesh Kumar, the vote thief. Reach Jantar Mantar to remove the dictator of the country, Modi," he added.

Police Deny Permission Amid Protest Calls

Delhi Police has so far not granted permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 2, police sources said. The proposed demonstration scheduled to be held on Gandhi Jayanti has been called by social activists and student groups. Delhi Police has also put up barricades around roads leading to the Jantar Mantar area amid the proposed protest call.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, has announced a parallel "Jail Bharo Andolan" at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on October 2 at 4 pm. Dipke had earlier said that Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's proposed October 2 protest against Kumar. Following this, he announced that the movement would launch the "Jail Bharo Andolan" on Gandhi Jayanti. Mumbai Police, however, clarified that it was "not empowered to grant permission" for a gathering at Shivaji Park in view of a 2013 Bombay High Court order, and said the area is a "silence zone."

The CJP had originally planned to launch a nationwide protest from Mumbai on October 2 if Gyanesh Kumar did not resign as CEC. On September 25, Dipke had said, "If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign by tomorrow, CJP will begin its nationwide protest from Mumbai on 2 October, and take it to cities across India. This Gandhi Jayanti, let's pledge to save democracy." (ANI)