    Who is Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind Parliament security breach?

    Described as a reserved individual, Jha had been involved in educating local students. However, his sudden departure from Kolkata's Burrabazar area two years ago took his acquaintances by surprise, particularly as he had maintained a low profile during his stay.

    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 8:35 AM IST

    In a surprising turn of events following the security breach of Parliament, Lalit Jha, purportedly the mastermind behind the smoke scare, surrendered to the Delhi Police. This surrender occurred in the wake of the arrest of five associates involved in the incident, which sent shockwaves across the nation.

    Jha, hailing from Bihar and employed as a teacher in Kolkata, had been on the run following the breach. He, along with the other accused, now faces charges under the stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code due to their alleged roles in orchestrating the breach.

    Parliament security breach: 4 accused sent to 7-day police custody

    According to police, Jha drew inspiration from the valorous history of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Reportedly, he recorded the deployment of smoke canisters outside Parliament and delivered the footage to an NGO founder in a strategic attempt to garner media attention.

    Jha held the position of general secretary within an NGO overseen by Nilaksha Aich, the founder to whom he provided the recorded footage. This move was intended to ensure the documentation and subsequent publicity of the orchestrated incident.

    Parliament security breach: Eight personnel suspended by Lok Sabha Secretariat; check details

    The breach itself involved Sagar and Manoranjan, who managed to smuggle smoke bombs into the Lok Sabha and detonate them during proceedings. Additionally, Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde, unable to secure passes, resorted to protesting outside Parliament, wielding smoke canisters and raising slogans before being apprehended.

    The surrender of the alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha, marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the Parliament security breach, shedding light on the individuals involved and their motivations behind this unprecedented incident.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 8:35 AM IST
