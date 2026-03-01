Delhi's IGI Airport warned passengers of potential disruptions to westbound flights due to the Middle East crisis. Several Gulf nations and Iran have closed their airspace. Akasa Air has suspended flights to multiple Gulf destinations until March 2.

IGI Airport Issues Advisory for Westbound Flights

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Sunday issued a passenger advisory warning of potential disruptions to westbound international flights due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East. The advisory issued at 8 PM reads, "Due to the evolving political situation in the Middle East, westbound international flights may experience disruptions or schedule changes."

The airport, in its advisory, further stated that the passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight information before leaving for the airport. "Passengers are strongly advised to check with their respective airlines for the most up-to-date flight information before leaving for the airport," it read.

IGI Airport officials have urged travellers to rely only on official channels for updates. "For real-time flight updates, please visit our official website: www.newdelhiairport.in. We sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time. Please rely only on official channels for verified information and updates regarding the situation," it further read.

Widespread Cancellations Amid Middle East Tensions

Meanwhile, amid escalating war tensions between Israel, the United States and Iran, several Gulf nations have closed their airspace, triggering widespread flight cancellations. Flights operating to and from Gulf destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were cancelled. As a result, Tiruchirappalli International Airport wore a deserted look following the suspension of services. It is noteworthy that the airport usually handles a significant number of daily flights to Gulf countries, serving a large passenger base, particularly migrant workers and business travellers.

Akasa Air Suspends Services, Assists Passengers

Meanwhile, Akasa Air said it has suspended flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh until March 2, citing safety concerns amid the evolving situation in the Middle East. "As part of our continued commitment to safety and responsible operations, we are taking measured decisions across select international sectors in view of the evolving situation in the Middle East. As shared earlier, Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have been suspended until March 02, 2026," an official statement read.

Akasa Air said passengers with bookings impacted until March 7 can opt for a full refund or reschedule at no extra charge, adding that its teams are contacting affected travellers for assistance. "Passengers with impacted bookings until March 7, 2026, may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional charge. Our teams are actively reaching out to assist affected passengers using the contact details provided at the time of booking or web check-in," it further read.

"We encourage passengers to check their flight status on bit.ly/qpfltsts prior to proceeding to the airport. For immediate assistance, please contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606112131. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. We appreciate your continued trust and understanding," it added.

Escalating Conflict and Regional Impact

Meanwhile, Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens. Iran, Israel and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.

Iran Mourns Death of Supreme Leader

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. (ANI)