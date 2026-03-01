Four people drowned in the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. While three have been rescued, a multi-agency search operation involving SDRF and NDRF is underway for the fourth missing person near Bharoli, Jawalamukhi.

Drowning in Beas River

Four people drowned in the Beas River in Kangra district on Sunday. Three of the people have been rescued while the search for the fourth person is underway, the District Police stated. The incident happened near Bharoli under the Police Station Jawalamukhi.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dehra, Mayank Choudhary, told ANI that the local teams, including the police, fire and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), will resume the search operation on Monday. He further informed that the requisition for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been made in order to initiate an early morning search operation.

Similar Incident in Roorkee

Earlier in February, a student, identified as Ashish Shukla, from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, drowned in the Ganga Canal. SDRF and local police conducted a search operation as the water flow remained strong, police said.

SP Rural Roorkee, Shekhar Chandra Suyal, explained that the student had reportedly gone to the canal banks near the Municipal Corporation Bridge with a group of 4-5 friends. After he fell into the river, the other students attempted to save him but were unsuccessful. The Police, SDRF, and NDRF conducted a joint search operation for the student in the Ganga River. (ANI)