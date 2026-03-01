Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi are set to visit Vikarabad for a party event. Separately, the CM ordered the creation of a new 'Core Urban Act' to govern Hyderabad's municipal corporations, prioritizing development and sanitation.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be visiting Vikarabad district, along with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Monday (March 2).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Reddy will attend the closing ceremony of the training program for the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to be held at Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad.

The Chief Minister will receive Rahul Gandhi at Shamshabad Airport at 9:30 AM, and after which the two will directly leave for Vikerabad, the CMO stated.

After attending the concluding session of the AP and Telangana DCC presidents' training program, the Chief Minister will make his return to Hyderabad in the evening.

New Core Urban Act for Hyderabad

Earlier today, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy instructed officials to prepare a Core Urban Act, which will be enforced for the functioning of all three Municipal Corporations - GHMC, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad Municipal Corporations in the Outer Ring Road limits. The new Core Urban Act will replace the existing GHMC Act.

The Chief Minister stressed that all permissions, fee structure and development works should be finalised as per the Core Urban Act. Reddy made it clear that the development works within the municipal limits will be given top priority in the prestigious 99-day programme to be launched by the state government soon.

Focus on Sanitation and Cleanliness

At the high-level review of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development in the Secretariat today, CM Reddy emphasised that sanitation and cleanliness should be given priority in the Core Urban area ( CURE).

The CM instructed the authorities to identify suitable locations and make arrangements for dumping the garbage in the wake of people who are throwing waste in the open places and causing inconvenience to locals. After establishing garbage dumping points, action should be initiated against those who dump garbage outside the designated areas so as to maintain proper sanitation and ensure compliance. (ANI)