Parliament security breach: 4 accused sent to 7-day police custody

Four accused in the Parliament security breach case on December 13 have been sent to 7 days of police remand on Thursday. Those who have been sent to custody are - D Manoranjan, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde.

Earlier on Thursday, one Rajya Sabha and 13 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended for "unruly conduct" in Parliament. Manickam Tagore, Kanimozhi, PR Natrajan, VK Sreekandan, Benny Bahanan, K Subramanyam, S Venkatesan, and Mohammad Jawed are among the Parliament members who were suspended from the Lok Sabha. Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien is the lone MP suspended from the Rajya Sabha.

Among the 14 MPs suspended, nine are from Congress, two from CPM, one each from DMK, the CPI and TMC. Additionally, eight staffers of the House have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

On Wednesday, two intruders stormed the Lower House with canisters that emitted coloured smoke, while proceedings were underway. Initial probe by security agencies revealed the breach was well-coordinated and meticulously planned. According to reports, the accused knew each other and hatched the plan a few days ago. The accused were in touch with each other through social media platforms before meeting in Parliament.

The four individuals apprehended for their involvement in the breach, hailing from various parts of the country, had met through Facebook almost 18 months back.

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday night said that the Lok Sabha secretariat has ordered an inquiry into the Parliament security breach. “An inquiry committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts. The inquiry committee will investigate the reasons for the breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses, and recommend further action," the Home Ministry added.

