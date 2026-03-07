Madurai's Rajeshwari Suve M secured AIR 2 in the UPSC CSE 2025 after a 7-year journey, highlighting crucial financial and academic support from the Tamil Nadu govt's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scholarship. AIR 1 was secured by Anuj Agnihotri.

Rajeshwari Suve M, a graduate hailing from Madurai, secured All India Rank 2 in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2025. Speaking with ANI, Suve attributed her success to a seven-year journey that began in 2018 after graduation. She further highlighted the comprehensive financial and academic support provided by the Tamil Nadu government's 'Naan Mudhalvan UPSC Scholarship' as a crucial part of her achievement.

TN Govt Scheme Aided 7-Year Journey

"I was a bit surprised, of course. It was a long journey for me. I graduated from college in 2018 in BE EEE. So, it is a journey of 7 years, but with the guidance of the Tamil Nadu government's scheme, it became possible. I was one of the beneficiaries in the first batch itself. In 2024, I was selected among the 1000 people who were provided financial assistance of Rs 7500 for prelims examinations per month for 10 months, and after I cleared that, I received aid of Rs 25,000 for mains coaching, and Rs 50,000 for the interview," she said, adding that the scheme also provided significant faculty and academic support, guiding her effectively towards UPSC preparations.

Originally from Madurai District, her family includes a businessman father, a mathematics professor mother, and a sibling pursuing MBBS. She said that she was initially confused between higher studies and civil services, but ultimately chose the latter for societal impact.

'Gruelling Journey,' Says AIR 1 Anuj Agnihotri

Meanwhile, UPSC All India Rank 1 holder Anuj Agnihotri expressed elation over his achievement, calling it a "gruelling journey" concluded with a positive result. Speaking to ANI, Anuj Agnihotri stated that he gave his first attempt for the examination in 2022 while interning and finally cleared with an extraordinary rank in his third attempt. He had previously secured a position as a DANICS officer and is currently receiving the training for the same.

On asked about his preparations, he said that, while he did not keep a track of the time spent studying, the journey had been "gruelling." He expressed the desire to start as an SDM but aims for higher positions through continued hard work. "I'm feeling good. I gave my first attempt for the UPSC CSE in 2023. I started preparing during my internship in 2022, and it's 2026 now, so obviously, it's been a long time. The journey to UPSC requires a lot of effort. It's a gruelling journey, but the final result is good, so everything feels good..." he said.

"Family supported me in my journey a lot, and my aspirant friends also provided a lot of insightful inputs, which helped me learn with more focus," he added while advising young aspirants to develop a well-rounded personality through various school activities and not to lose hope in their studies."

This comes after the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) declared the civil services final result 2025. While 958 candidates have made it to the merit list, the first, second and third ranks have been secured by Anuj Agnihotri, Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull. (ANI)