The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 60, and a 19-kg commercial cylinder by Rs 115, effective March 7. The new domestic rate in Delhi is Rs 913, impacting both households and businesses across the country.

Similarly, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has also been increased by Rs 115 from the same date, impacting businesses such as hotels, restaurants and small commercial establishments.

City-wise price revision

As per the source, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 853 to Rs 913. In Mumbai, the new rate of a domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs 912.50, up from Rs 852.50 earlier. In Kolkata, the price has risen from Rs 879 to Rs 030, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928.50.

The revised rates will come into effect immediately from today. The hike also applies to commercial LPG cylinders used by businesses. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has increased from Rs 1768.50 to Rs 1883. In Mumbai, the price has risen from Rs 1720.50 to Rs 1835. Similarly, in Kolkata, the price has gone up from Rs 1875.50 to Rs 1990, while in Chennai it has increased from Rs 1929 to Rs 2043.50.

Earlier, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder had remained unchanged since April 2025, when the non-subsidised rate in Delhi stood at Rs 853. The latest revision marks a significant increase for household consumers as well as commercial users who rely on LPG for daily operations.

Government assures adequate energy supply

The increase comes amid discussions around India's energy supply and fuel availability. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri earlier assured that there is no shortage of energy in the country and that consumers need not worry about supply disruptions. "Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers," the minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation also dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, terming them baseless. "India has sufficient fuel stocks, and supply and distribution networks are functioning normally. IndianOil is committed to maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. Citizens are requested not to panic or crowd fuel stations and to rely only on official sources for accurate information," the company said in a statement on X.

Earlier on Friday, government sources said India is in a "very comfortable position" regarding crude oil, petroleum products and LPG supplies despite concerns over disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz. According to the sources, the country currently has access to more energy supplies from diversified sources than the volume that could potentially be impacted through the Strait of Hormuz. India's existing stock of crude oil and petroleum products is also adequate to meet domestic demand.

Diversification of crude oil imports

Sources said the government is closely monitoring the situation and plans to ramp up supplies from alternative geographies to offset any potential supply constraints linked to the Strait of Hormuz. They highlighted that India has significantly diversified its crude import basket over the past few years. Since 2022, India has been importing crude oil from Russia. While Russia accounted for only 0.2 per cent of India's total crude imports in 2022, the share has risen substantially in the following years. "In February, India imported about 20 per cent of its total crude oil imports from Russia, amounting to around 1.04 million barrels per day," government sources said.

LPG availability and imports

On the LPG front, the government has directed all LPG refineries to increase production to ensure adequate availability across the country. Officials said India currently remains in a comfortable position regarding LPG stocks. LPG from the US has started coming to India since January, the sources said. Indian PSU Oil companies in November 2025 has signed a one-year contract to import around 2.2 MTPA of LPG from the US Gulf Coast for the contract year 2026. (ANI)

