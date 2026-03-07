Union Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated UPSC CSE 2025 toppers Dr Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1), Rajeshwari Suve M (AIR 2), and Akansh Dhull (AIR 3). Agnihotri called it a "gruelling journey", while Suve credited the TN govt's scheme for her success.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday congratulated the toppers of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 for their extraordinary achievements and wished them good luck for their future endeavours. "On my behalf and on behalf of DoPT, I congratulate Dr Anuj Agnihotri, a fellow medico, Rajeshwari Suve M, and Akansh Dhull for securing All India Rank 1, 2, and 3 respectively in UPSC CSE 2025 result declared today. Wishing these youngsters the very best as they will have the opportunity to serve the nation in the prime of their careers in 2047," he wrote in a post on X.

AIR 1 Anuj Agnihotri on His 'Gruelling Journey'

Earlier in the day, UPSC All India Rank 1 holder Anuj Agnihotri expressed elation over his achievement, calling it a "gruelling journey" concluded with a positive result. Speaking to ANI, Anuj Agnihotri stated that he gave his first attempt for the examination in 2022 while interning and finally cleared with an extraordinary rank in his third attempt. He had previously secured a position as a DANICS officer and is currently receiving the training for the same.

On asked about his preparations, he said that, while he did not keep a track of the time spent studying, the journey had been "gruelling." He expressed the desire to start as an SDM but aims for higher positions through continued hard work. "I'm feeling good. I gave my first attempt for the UPSC CSE in 2023. I started preparing during my internship in 2022, and it's 2026 now, so obviously, it's been a long time. The journey to UPSC requires a lot of effort. It's a gruelling journey, but the final result is good, so everything feels good..." he said.

AIR 2 Rajeshwari Suve M Credits TN Govt Scheme

Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Suve M, a BE EEE graduate hailing from Madurai, who secured All India Rank 2 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, attributed her success to a seven-year journey that began in 2018 after graduation. She further highlighted the comprehensive financial and academic support provided by the Tamil Nadu government's Naan Mudhalvan UPSC Scholarship as a crucial part of her achievement. "I was a bit surprised, of course. It was a long journey for me. I graduated from college in 2018 in BE EEE. So, it is a journey of 7 years, but with the guidance of the Tamil Nadu government's scheme, it became possible. I was one of the beneficiaries in the first batch itself. In 2024, I was selected among the 1000 people who were provided financial assistance of Rs 7500 for prelims examinations per month for 10 months, and after I cleared that, I received aid of Rs 25,000 for mains coaching, and Rs 50,000 for the interview," she said, adding that the scheme also provided significant faculty and academic support, guiding her effectively towards UPSC preparations. (ANI)