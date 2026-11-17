A ₹500 lottery ticket has changed the fortunes of a Punjab farmer, turning years of hope into a life-changing ₹12 crore jackpot. Baljinder Singh, a 45-year-old farmer from Dera Bassi, has won the first prize in the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026.

A farmer from Punjab won a life-changing ₹12 crore prize after purchasing a ₹500 lottery ticket. Baljinder Singh, a 45-year-old farmer from Dera Bassi, earned first place in the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026. Interestingly, he had been buying lottery tickets since 2010, but his lengthy quest for a large victory was finally over this year.

The enormous triumph has sparked jubilation among his family, who rely on farming for a living. Here's all you need to know about the lucky winner and his extraordinary lottery experience.

Who is Baljinder Singh, the Punjab Lottery winner?

Baljinder Singh is from Hamayunpur village in Dera Bassi, Punjab. The 45-year-old is a farmer and father of two children.

Singh bought the winning lottery ticket for ₹500 from a trader in Handesra, ahead of Diwali. He apparently learned of his astonishing win at 11 p.m., turning an otherwise routine evening into an unforgettable experience for his family.

Winning ₹12 crore is a significant cash gain for those who rely on agriculture for their living.

Buying Lottery Tickets Since 2010: 15-Year Wait Ends.

Baljinder Singh's tale is particularly noteworthy because of his long relationship with lottery tickets.

The farmer apparently began buying lottery tickets in 2010 and has continued to try his luck throughout the years. However, he had never earned a reward of this size.

Singh expressed his satisfaction upon the announcement, saying, "God has finally listened to my prayers."

The father of two was understandably overwhelmed by the news. Despite receiving a large sum of money, he has yet to decide how he would spend it.

Also Read: Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2026: ₹12 Crore Winner, Full Prize List and How to Check

Farmer visits Zirakpur to complete prize claim formalities.

Baljinder Singh and his pals travelled to Zirakpur to receive their ₹12 crore award after the announcement.

The Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026 has 12 separate series named after zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Also Read: Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2026: ₹12 Crore Winner, Full Prize List and How to Check

Punjab Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026: 36 lakh tickets sold.

The Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026 had 36 lakh tickets issued and sold across 12 series. Each series' ticket numbers ranged from 7,00,000 to 9,99,999.

With a ticket price of ₹500 and a top prize of ₹12 crore, the lottery received significant interest from players across Punjab.

For Baljinder Singh, however, the draw resulted in an outcome for which he had waited nearly 15 years: a jackpot that might revolutionize his family's finances.