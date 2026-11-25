PM Narendra Modi reviewed national projects under the PRAGATI platform and stressed the importance of the PM Setu scheme to modernize ITIs and improve skill-based employment opportunities for youth across India.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a video conference from Delhi on Wednesday with the Chief Secretaries of various states to discuss several national projects undertaken under the 'PRAGATI' (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) platform, as well as initiatives like 'PM Setu'. According to a release, the Prime Minister directed the Chief Secretaries to ensure that state governments take appropriate measures to complete various national projects within the stipulated deadlines. Furthermore, he urged them to focus on the effective implementation of the 'PM Setu' scheme, emphasising the need to provide better skill training to the youth to enhance their employment opportunities. The Prime Minister also reviewed the progress of several other projects falling under the 'PRAGATI' framework.

PM-SETU (Prime Minister’s Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs) is an ambitious scheme launched by the Central Government to modernise government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country and create better employment opportunities for the youth. Launched on October 4, 2025, the scheme has been allocated a budget of ₹60,000 crore over a five-year period, with the Centre contributing ₹30,000 crore, states providing ₹20,000 crore, and industry partners contributing ₹10,000 crore. Under this initiative, 1,000 selected government ITIs nationwide will be modernised using a "hub-and-spoke" model; 200 ITIs will serve as "hubs", with 800 additional ITIs functioning as "spokes". Through partnerships with private and corporate entities structured as Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), the scheme will introduce new courses tailored to contemporary industrial requirements, while also providing students with practical training and placement opportunities.

As a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the modernisation of an ITI cluster in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has been approved under this scheme. In this project, four government ITIs will be developed with an investment of ₹200 crore, in partnership with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel. In total, 83 ITIs in Andhra Pradesh are set to be transformed into modern clusters. Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, Secretary of the I&I and State Nodal Officer for 'PRAGATI' Kona Sasidhar, and Director of Skill Development G Ganesh Kumar are present in the videoconference. (ANI)