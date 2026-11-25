Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan has called for unity within the opposition alliance, urging Congress to avoid controversy in seat-sharing talks for the 2027 UP polls, emphasizing a flexible approach based on winning equations for all candidates.

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Iqra Hasan on Wednesday sought to cool tempers within the opposition alliance over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying her party has "no upper limit" on seats for the Congress provided the constituencies have winning equations, while urging Congress MP Imran Masood to avoid remarks that spark controversy.

Speaking to ANI, Hasan pushed back against Masood’s "we are not begging" comment over the SP’s initial offer of 26 seats, emphasising that the SP had not used derogatory language and wanted to approach its ally constructively. "We have neither used any derogatory words earlier nor do we wish to do so going forward, and we would request him as well not to use such words that create this kind of controversy in the media or in the minds of the public... We want the Congress to contest as many seats as they can win, provided the equations are winning ones. There is no upper limit for them and no lower limit for us; we are sitting with an open heart for our ally," she said.

Earlier in the day, Hasan stressed that collective alliance interests must outweigh individual political ambitions, noting that even personal electoral adjustments in her own Lok Sabha constituency should not stand in the way. "If any seat in my Lok Sabha constituency goes to the alliance, obviously my political equations will get disrupted, and I will be sad. But is my sadness bigger than the alliance? Can my political aspiration, my ego, be bigger than the alliance?" she asked, adding that Uttar Pradesh residents "tormented, victimised, and troubled by the BJP's hateful politics" needed leaders to set aside stubbornness and forcefulness.

The friction flared after the SP unveiled its first list of five candidates, Umar Ali Khan (Behat, Saharanpur), Ashu Malik (Saharanpur), Nahid Hasan (Kairana, Shamli), Mehboob Ali (Amroha), and Jyoti Lodhi (Lalitpur), with the Saharanpur selection drawing particular attention because Congress’s Imran Masood represents Saharanpur in the Lok Sabha.

Explaining the 26 seats put on the table for the Congress, Hasan said the list comprises two seats currently held by Congress MLAs, four seats where the Congress finished as runner-up in 2022, and 20 additional constituencies drawn from the Congress’s own list. At the same time, she said the SP has earmarked five seats with sitting SP MLAs as "non-negotiable," arguing the Congress has no logical claim there. "If Congress has a winning equation for a seat, we can talk to them and give it to them, except for the seats where we have our sitting MLAs. It might be more important for Congress to focus on the 2029 elections, but for the Samajwadi Party, everything is about the 2027 elections, and we are engaged in this election with a lot of seriousness and commitment. In the assessment, we want to analyse every seat from every angle, especially the ones we lost, so we don't repeat the mistakes we made in 2022. And I expect the same from the Congress," Hasan said.

She also reminded the Congress of the SP’s national-level backing, including on the Leader of the Opposition post in the Lok Sabha, "Had we not supported them, perhaps even that would not have happened today" and sought reciprocal accommodation in Uttar Pradesh. The exchange unfolded alongside sharp barbs between SP MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel and Imran Masood. After Patel stated that the Congress should accept whatever seats it is offered, Masood contended that Patel became an MP only because of Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Patel cautioned Masood against "provocative remarks," maintaining that both allies gained from working together.

While party sources indicate the Congress has sought 120 seats and is reluctant to settle for fewer, Congress sources said on Tuesday that the alliance remains intact and that further talks, likely on November 27, are expected to move negotiations forward. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has similarly urged the Congress to put forward additional winnable seats beyond the initial 26 and focus on consensus candidates under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework. The negotiations carry high stakes given the contrasting electoral trajectories of the two parties in recent polls: In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which the two parties contested independently, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats it contested. The two parties subsequently contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together under the INDIA bloc. The SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won six of the 17 seats it contested in the state. (ANI)