Ticket 916674, purchased from Ratan Lottery Agency in Bathinda, won the prize in the Ludhiana draw.

Luck smiled on a lottery ticket buyer from Bathinda, who won a staggering Rs 12 crore as the top prize in the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026, the results of which were released on Tuesday.

According to accounts, the 'Ratan Lottery Agency' in Bathinda sold this ticket. While it is confirmed that lottery number 916674 won the Rs 12 crore prize, the winner's name has yet to be revealed because no one has come forward to claim it.

The first prize for this draw was Rs 12 crore, with three winners receiving Rs one crore apiece as the second prize and Rs 50 lakh each as the third reward. The fourth award was Rs 10 lakh for each of the 12 winners, and the fifth prize was Rs 5 lakh.

Also Read: Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2026: ₹12 Crore Winner, Full Prize List and How to Check

According to the State Lottery Department, 36 lakh tickets were given for the Diwali Bumper draw, divided into 12 series of three lakh each. Each ticket was sold for Rs 500, and the numbers ranged from 700000 to 999999.

Poonam Garg, a Department official, claimed, "The Punjab State Lottery issued 36 lakh tickets this time." Over 25 lakh were sold, leaving 11 lakh unsold. The first reward of Rs 12 crore was picked completely from the tickets sold. The winning ticket was sold in Bathinda. The winner's name will be revealed only when someone steps forward to claim the award.

Also Read: Punjab Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026: How to Check Winning Ticket, Prize Claim Process, Documents and Important Rules

Garg also stated that the second and third prizes have been picked, and that the whole list of other prizes will be given shortly. She mentioned that the lottery draw took place on Tuesday and that the entire procedure is transparent.