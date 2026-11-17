Check the Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Lottery results and prize details, including the Rs 15 Lakh first prize. Winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the gazette publication to avoid forfeiture. Follow simple online steps to verify your winning ticket.

A single lottery ticket can bring the possibility of a life-changing win. The Punjab State Lottery draws considerable interest from participants waiting to see whether their ticket numbers have matched the winning combination. Participants can check the winning numbers, prize details and other draw-related information to find out whether their tickets have won.

You must submit your claim for any prize within 30 days from the date the results are published in the Punjab State Government Gazette. If you fail to claim your prize within this 30-day window, your ticket will be considered invalid, and you will forfeit the prize money.

Punjab State Dear 50 Bronco Lottery For November 17: A Look At Prizes

1st Prize - Rs 15 Lakh

2nd Prize - Rs 9,000

3rd Prize - Rs 4,000

4th Prize - Rs 2,000

5th Prize - Rs 1,000

6th Prize - Rs 500

7th Prize - Rs 100

How to check Punjab State Lottery Result?

Now there's no need to travel to check your lottery results. You can check them from home using your mobile or computer. Follow the simple steps below:

1. First of all open the official website of Punjab State Lottery punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

2. Go to the result section given on the website.

3. Find the Dear 50 Beast Monday Weekly Draw result for November 16, 2026 here.

4. Download the PDF file of the result.

5. Now search your ticket number with the help of search option.

After getting the ticket number, make sure to match its series and other information.