As many as 36 lakh Punjab Dear Diwali lottery tickets in twelve series named after zodiac signs (Aries to Pisces), numbered 700000 to 999999, were printed and sold. The lucky draw will take place in the evening.

The Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Result 2026 has been released, with the first reward of ₹12 crore grabbing interest from lottery ticket holders throughout the state. The draw took conducted on Monday, November 16, at 6 p.m. from the Camp Office in Ludhiana. According to Goodreturns' most recent results, the first-prize winning ticket number is Aquarius 916674.

The lottery featured high-value rewards, such as ₹1 crore for three second-prize winners and ₹50 lakh for three third-prize winners. Tickets were priced at ₹500, with 36 lakh produced across 12 zodiac-themed series.

Punjab Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026: First Prize Winner.

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper 2026 Lottery Result Today 16-11-2026 LIVE:

Full Prize Structure: The result is out!

1st Prize: Rs 12 Crore

Aquarius916674

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 Lakh 916674

2nd Prize: Rs 1 Crore

Virgo726580

Leo763825

Virgo908159

3rd Prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Capricorn808062

Capricorn783164

Sagittarius915656

4th Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Taurus796857

Leo815415

Sagittarius764728

Cancer731953

Leo832491

Libra820641

Virgo892062

Sagittarius899824

Capricorn967342

Pisces708410

Aries796854

Virgo871024

5th Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Libra990710

Capricorn826336

Cancer763208

Taurus830278

Capricorn806175

Virgo978945

Aries814316

Virgo939212

Libra818708

Leo997373

Aquarius895309

Cancer940916

6th Prize: Rs 9,000

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7th Prize: Rs 5,000 0391 0960 1292 1976 4536 7497 7781 7820 8245 9013

8th Prize: Rs 3,000 0739 1965 3399 5626 5978 6146 6364 7017 7053 9883

9th Prize: Rs 1,000 0057, 0073, 0105, 0108, 0118, 0168, 0196, 0212, 0213, 0219, 0227, 0231, 0250, 0255, 0280, 0286, 0289, 0298, 0315, 0326, 0349, 0402, 0407, 0422, 0487, 0510, 0524, 0548, 0576, 0584, 0591, 0612, 0616, 0632, 0642, 0655, 0703, 0711, 0722, 0728, 0732, 0812, 0819, 0826, 0837, 0863, 0899, 0958, 1009, 1044, 1046, 1060, 1064, 1067, 1076, 1085, 1114, 1122, 1135, 1156, 1190, 1196, 1205, 1226, 1239, 1251, 1264, 1281, 1302, 1317, 1321, 1324, 1326, 1328, 1330, 1370, 1411, 1428, 1457, 1458, 1497, 1510, 1541, 1585, 1587, 1594, 1611, 1630, 1632, 1649, 1670, 1674, 1709, 1718, 1722, 1763, 1769, 1777, 1790, 1804, 1805, 1821, 1843, 1898, 1902, 1921, 1926, 1946, 1959, 1995, 2002, 2026, 2045, 2054, 2060, 2070, 2120, 2141, 2148, 2165, 2213, 2231, 2240, 2269, 2274, 2295, 2298, 2323, 2353, 2376, 2396, 2418, 2426, 2450, 2471, 2479, 2489, 2506, 2532, 2540, 2541, 2548, 2563, 2575, 2609, 2610, 2671, 2675, 2709, 2715, 2728, 2766, 2783, 2818, 2856, 2878, 2903, 2931, 2939, 2948, 2952, 2969, 2974, 2983, 2987, 2992, 3005, 3010, 3017, 3022, 3029, 3038, 3039, 3067, 3098, 3110, 3115, 3200, 3213, 3217, 3230, 3251, 3257, 3269, 3318, 3344, 3362, 3363, 3366, 3394, 3404, 3407, 3426, 3430, 3446, 3452, 3453, 3469, 3484, 3493, 3495, 3502, 3538, 3557, 3588, 3595, 3601, 3620, 3624, 3684, 3739, 3752, 3760, 3790, 3801, 3807, 3854, 3857, 3859, 3891, 3931, 3987, 3990, 4084, 4110, 4118, 4121, 4125, 4126, 4131, 4160, 4173, 4192, 4204, 4227, 4263, 4296, 4325, 4382, 4395, 4397, 4407, 4440, 4448, 4501, 4542, 4557, 4585, 4597, 4600, 4707, 4741, 4758, 4761, 4802, 4816, 4825, 4833, 4948, 4971, 4972, 5007, 5034, 5067, 5110, 5153, 5157, 5182, 5185, 5187, 5191, 5192, 5203, 5210, 5212, 5216, 5248, 5254, 5261, 5264, 5274, 5278, 5295, 5341, 5343, 5344, 5359, 5382, 5407, 5416, 5435, 5455, 5525, 5528, 5564, 5578, 5583, 5632, 5661, 5764, 5767, 5787, 5821, 5827, 5845, 5857, 5871, 5911, 5927, 5980, 5989, 5991, 6000, 6038, 6040, 6050, 6065, 6070, 6085, 6101, 6114, 6133, 6194, 6212, 6225, 6227, 6262, 6293, 6299, 6341, 6354, 6376, 6392, 6403, 6409, 6414, 6417, 6434, 6449, 6450, 6458, 6479, 6482, 6495, 6522, 6528, 6535, 6562, 6573, 6578, 6604, 6614, 6617, 6635, 6647, 6705, 6734, 6742, 6761, 6767, 6770, 6780, 6785, 6790, 6810, 6826, 6837, 6855, 6865, 6893, 6895, 6959, 7007, 7009, 7050, 7055, 7060, 7084, 7093, 7157, 7163, 7195, 7215, 7258, 7260, 7268, 7311, 7347, 7395, 7472, 7500, 7508, 7512, 7540, 7565, 7574, 7630, 7671, 7679, 7680, 7684, 7721, 7734, 7739, 7740, 7787, 7799, 7857, 7862, 7899, 7905, 7951, 7998, 8033, 8037, 8081, 8092, 8099, 8138, 8169, 8182, 8183, 8226, 8227, 8251, 8305, 8309, 8339, 8340, 8374, 8391, 8421, 8475, 8491, 8501, 8514, 8590, 8622, 8645, 8664, 8665, 8706, 8711, 8723, 8780, 8818, 8819, 8821, 8848, 8849, 8881, 8886, 8941, 8954, 9002, 9017, 9023, 9042, 9103, 9134, 9143, 9197, 9227, 9250, 9263, 9266, 9273, 9278, 9281, 9292, 9298, 9305, 9407, 9438, 9440, 9460, 9461, 9470, 9506, 9547, 9609, 9639, 9684, 9685, 9729, 9789, 9819, 9826, 9831, 9835, 9884, 9901, 9909, 9910, 9913, 9939, 9963, 9977, 9983, 9998

The first reward of ₹12 crore was declared for ticket number Aquarius 916674. The lottery's reward structure requires ticket holders to match both the six-digit number and the associated series to win the top prizes.

The draw had 12 series titled after zodiac signs ranging from Aries to Pisces. Ticket numbers in Punjab varied from 700000 to 999999. Dear Diwali Bumper 2026: Full Price Structure

Here's a peek at the top prizes revealed for the lottery:

Consolation prizes are granted to tickets with the same six-digit number as the first-prize winner but from the other 11 series. The last four numbers of winning tickets are utilized to determine rewards in categories six through nine.

How To Check Punjab Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Results.

Ticket holders should carefully check their ticket numbers and series against the published winning list. The entire result data are provided in the lottery result report, which should also be compared to the Punjab State Government's official Gazette notice.

Remember that simply matching the six-digit number may not be enough to win the top rewards. The series displayed on the ticket is also significant.

How to Claim the Punjab Lottery Prize Money

According to the Goodreturns article, winners must provide the actual winning ticket, signed on the back, along with identification documents, passport-sized photos, and bank account information.

According to the article, winners of prizes under ₹10,000 may claim winnings through approved retailers or lottery stores in Punjab. Higher-value claims must be filed with the appropriate Punjab State Lottery Office or Directorate of Lotteries.

Winners should refer to the relevant scheme regulations and official notice for the specific submission deadline and documentation requirements. Keep the original ticketsecure, as it is essential to collect the reward.

Important: Before making a claim, double-check the winning number and reward information against the official Punjab State Lottery results release.