Top Indian leaders, including Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and PM Modi, observed Constitution Day by honoring Dr. BR Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly, reaffirming commitment to the democratic ideals of justice, liberty, and equality.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Union Ministers on Thursday extended greetings to citizens on Constitution Day, paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to citizens and paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly, calling upon people to reaffirm their commitment to the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity and work towards building a strong, inclusive and prosperous India. In a post on X, the Vice-President of India wrote, "Greetings to all fellow citizens on Constitution Day! On this occasion, I pay my humble tributes to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji and offer my respectful homage to the distinguished members of the Constituent Assembly, whose vision, wisdom and dedication shaped our Constitution and laid the foundation of our democratic Republic." "Let us reaffirm our commitment to the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, and strive collectively to build a strong, inclusive and prosperous India," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the uniqueness of the Indian Constitution, its significance in his personal journey and the steps taken by the NDA government to strengthen it. In a post on X, sharing the key points of his OpEd, the Prime Minister wrote, "In this OpEd, I highlight the following: UNIQUENESS of our Constitution and Constituent Assembly. How the Constitution of India is an INSEPARABLE part of my journey. Ways the NDA Government has STRENGTHENED the Constitution. Efforts towards boosting SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC JUSTICE." He further said the article highlighted how the Constitution was "trampled over by those who ruled the nation for 5 decades" and how "one party has devolved from being a Virodh Paksh to AVRODH PAKSH".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings on the occasion, describing the Constitution as the cornerstone of India's democracy and highlighting its role in ensuring harmony, inclusivity and equal opportunities for all. In his post on X, Singh said, "Heartfelt greetings to you all on the occasion of Constitution Day. "Our Constitution is the cornerstone of India’s democracy. It not only establishes our system of governance but also paves the way for realizing the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Our Constitution guides us in building a society characterized by harmony and inclusivity, where every individual enjoys equal opportunities, respect, and dignity," the post read. "I pay my respectful tribute to all the members of the Constituent Assembly and to all those eminent individuals who contributed to the framing of our Constitution," it added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the government's efforts to strengthen the connection between the Constitution and the collective consciousness of citizens, particularly the youth. She said, "Our endeavour has been to deepen its connect with the collective consciousness of our people, especially our youth, and strengthen the spirit of unity essential to India’s bright future. That is why over a decade ago, our government decided to mark November 26 as Constitution Day. "Two simple yet powerful principles can guide our collective endeavours: India First in our thinking and kartavya (duties) in our actions," she wrote on X.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also shared the Prime Minister's message on Constitution Day, highlighting the vision, values and ideals enshrined in the Constitution, which continue to guide India's democratic journey. In a post on X, Joshi said that Modi had emphasised social justice, equality, dignity and inclusive development and called upon every citizen to make constitutional values a lived reality. He also highlighted the two guiding principles of "India First in our thinking and Kartavya in our actions" as the country moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid tribute to the makers of the Constitution and called for renewed commitment to its ideals and principles. "On Constitution Day today, pay tribute to the makers of our Constitution and their vision for our Republic. Reaffirm our commitment to its ideals and principles," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also greeted citizens on the occasion and recalled that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949. "Greetings to all citizens on Constitution Day. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India - the bedrock of our democracy," Sonowal wrote on X. He also honoured the visionaries who framed the Constitution and called upon citizens to uphold its ideals to build a prosperous and self-reliant India. (ANI)