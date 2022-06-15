Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who attended Mamata’s mega opposition meet on prez polls?

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Mamata Banerjee convened a crucial meeting of opposition parties on Wednesday to build consensus on fielding a joint candidate against the NDA in the presidential election, with leaders from at least 17 parties in attendance.

    The Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, RJD, and Left parties all attended the meeting called by the Trinamool Congress supremo. At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and Odisha's ruling BJD were absent.

    The meeting featured prominent leaders such as Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel of the NCP, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, and Randeep Surjewala of the Congress, H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), Akhilesh Yadav of the SP, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), along with the Aam Aadmi Party, TRS, and the BJD, did not attend the meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital, which started at 3 pm. 

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee invited leaders of 19 political parties, including seven chief ministers, to a meeting in the national capital last week to create a "confluence of opposition voices" ahead of the July 18 election.

    Banerjee and Left party leaders met separately with NCP chief Sharad Pawar a day before the meeting to persuade him to be the common opposition candidate for the top constitutional post.

    With numbers on its side, the ruling NDA has approximately half of the electoral college votes, and with the potential support of fence-sitters such as the BJD, AIADMK, and YSRCP, the NDA candidate will almost certainly win the election.

