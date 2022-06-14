Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Presidential Election 2022: Ahead of opposition meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar

    Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to meet with non-BJP parties to develop a joint strategy for the upcoming presidential election.

    Presidential Election 2022: Ahead of opposition meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Left leaders met separately with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, hoping to persuade him to be the joint opposition nominee for the presidential election.

    Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to meet with non-BJP parties to develop a joint strategy for the upcoming presidential election.

    As per reports, Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar discussed the upcoming presidential election during their meeting.

    However, Pawar refused, according to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who met with him.

    Pawar met with Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and P C Chacko in Delhi to inform them of his decision not to run for election.

    "I have been informed that Pawar will not be the opposition face for the presidential election; other names are being considered," Yechury stated.

    As per opposition sources, Pawar was hesitant to enter a battle that he knew he would lose at this point in his political career.

    Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi to meet with non-BJP parties to develop a joint strategy for the upcoming presidential election.

    The Trinamool Congress supremo has called a meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital on June 15 to discuss finding a consensus opposition candidate. The election of India's President will take place on July 18.

    Banerjee wrote to 22 opposition leaders and chief ministers last week, inviting them to the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. Non-BJP parties have been invited to the meeting, including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. The meeting will also include NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate.

    Mamata Banerjee stated in the letter that the presidential election provides the ideal opportunity for all progressive opposition parties to reconvene and deliberate on the future course of Indian politics at a time when "the divisive force" is plaguing it.
     

