Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary, hailing his role in making India a powerful nation and creating the state of Uttarakhand, citing benefits from the PM Rural Roads scheme.

Vajpayee's Vision for a Powerful Nation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the Atal Smriti Vyakhyan Mala-2025, organised on the latter's 101st birth anniversary on Thursday.

At the 'Atal Smriti Lecture Series 2025' event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee paved the way for making India a powerful, self-reliant, and prosperous nation. He also highlighted that the state benefited significantly from the Prime Minister's Rural Roads scheme. "Their personality encompassed the majestic heights of the Himalayas and the sacred depths of Mother Ganga. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji paved the way for making India a powerful, self-reliant, and prosperous nation, whether it was the Pokhran nuclear test, the Golden Quadrilateral project, or the Prime Minister's Rural Roads Scheme. The PM Rural Roads Scheme has benefited our mountainous states like ours the most," said CM Dhami.

Vajpayee's 'Intimate Connection' with Uttarakhand

Additionally, CM Dhami highlighted former Prime Minister Vajpayee's connection with Uttarakhand, stating that it was during his tenure that the long-standing demand of the people for a separate Uttarakhand state was fulfilled. "Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had an extremely intimate and deep connection with Uttarakhand. Even in difficult circumstances, he visited various regions of the state. It was under Atal ji's able leadership that the long-standing demand of the people of the state for a separate Uttarakhand state was realised. For this historic contribution, I pay my humble respects to Atal ji and all the state movement activists," said CM Dhami.

Legacy of Good Governance and Welfare

He further asserted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid the foundation for a culture of service, good governance, and welfare for the poor, playing a historic role in integrating even those at the margins of society into the mainstream. "Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji laid the foundation of a culture of service, good governance, and welfare of the poor, which played a historic role in connecting the person standing in the last row to the mainstream. His thoughts and policies continue to guide the path of social justice, inclusive development, and sensitive governance even today," added CM Dhami

Tributes Pour in from Himachal Pradesh

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary, remembering his contributions to the nation and his role in strengthening democracy. The Chief Minister, along with Congress leaders, state ministers, the Shimla mayor, and local leaders, offered shraddha suman (floral tributes) to Vajpayee in Shimla. (ANI)