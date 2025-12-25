Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, a Rs 230 crore national memorial on 65 acres. It honours Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee with statues and a high-tech museum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, which will serve a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of one of India's most revered statesmen, whose leadership left a profound impact on the nation's democratic, political, and developmental journey. Rashtra Prerna Sthal is driven by the vision of PM Modi. It has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance.

A Landmark National Memorial

Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

Key Features and Attractions

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life. It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet. The museum showcases India's national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience.

An official release said the inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal marks an important step in preserving and promoting the ideals of selfless leadership and good governance, and is expected to serve as a source of inspiration for present and future generations.

Legacy of Great Men Realised: CM Yogi Adityanath

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the legacy of the three great men, who gave a new vision to India, is being realized by Prime Minister Modi.

He said Syama Prasad Mookerjee gave the call for 'ek nishan, ek vidhan, ek pradhan' in independent India. He said Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay wanted to ensure the life of even the last person in line to be transformed.

"We have been seeing that happen in the last 11 years... The legacy of these three great men is being realised by the sculptor of Modern India, the man who saw the dream of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.