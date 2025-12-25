The 2017 Unnao rape victim expressed disappointment and anger after the Delhi High Court granted bail to accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. She questioned the CBI's role, which now plans to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

Victim Slams Judgment, Questions CBI's Role

The 2017 Unnao rape case victim expressed her disappointment and anger with the judgment of the Delhi High Court granting bail to the accused, former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and raised questions over the CBI's role in the case. Speaking with ANI, the victim said, "I am hurt that such a judgment has been passed. This is the first order in the country where a rape accused has been granted bail, and the sentence has been stayed..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order suspending the life sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar and grant him bail in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Angered by the agency's delayed response, the victim said, "What was the CBI doing before?" She further levelled allegations of collusion between the accused and the CBI, saying, "The CBI's IO has met with Kuldeep Sengar... "

Victim to Challenge Order in Supreme Court

Commenting on whether she will challenge the High Court's order in the Apex Court, she stated that while she hasn't filed a petition yet, she will do so and expects justice from the Supreme Court. "My advocate Mehmood Pracha will be filing a petition, arguing to overturn the High Court's order, and I am hoping to get justice from the Supreme Court. I will inform the details after meeting my advocate," the victim stated.

Details of High Court's Bail Order

Earlier, the division bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence and granted bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He has been granted relief on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs 15 lakh. However, he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. An appeal and application for suspension of sentence is pending before the High Court of Delhi. He was sentenced to 10 years in that case.

While granting bail, the High Court directed that Sengar must not enter the 5-kilometre area where the victim resides in Delhi. It is also directed that Sengar Shall remain in Delhi. He shall not contact the victim's family members. (ANI)