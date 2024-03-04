Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Where is my son?': Missing Navy sailor's father demands CBI probe, seeks PM Modi's intervention

    Expressing their concerns, they have sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure the safe return of their son.

    Indian Navy sailor Sahil Verma has been missing from a naval ship since February 27, prompting a large-scale search operation by the Navy involving multiple ships and aircraft. Despite these efforts, the whereabouts of the seaman remain unknown.

    In response to this 'mysterious disappearance,' Sahil's parents, Subash Chander and Rama Kumari, residing in Jammu's Ghou Manhasan area, are urging for a CBI probe. Expressing their concerns, they have sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure the safe return of their son.

    Expressing his shock over the situation, Sahil's father, Subash Chander, questioned the lack of traceability, highlighting that CCTV cameras on the ship did not detect anyone falling into the sea. He emphasized the need for clarity and said, "Then where is my son?" The Western Naval Command, headquartered in Mumbai, termed Sahil Verma's disappearance as "unfortunate" and confirmed a high-level investigation into the incident.

    Calling for government intervention, Verma's parents underscored the urgency of a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sahil's mother expressed suspicion, noting that her son's disappearance seemed to involve undisclosed details.

    She pointed out the apparent anomaly that, among the 400 people on board the ship, only her son went missing. Her plea was straightforward, “My prayers and demands are only that my son returns safe and sound.”

