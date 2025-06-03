DMK MP Kanimozhi, leading an all-party delegation in Spain, was asked about India’s national language. She responded, “The national language is unity and diversity.” Her answer quickly went viral on social media.

New Delhi: DMK MP Kanimozhi’s remark during a recent address in Spain has gone viral after she was asked about India's national language while leading an all-party delegation. Her response, highlighting India’s core values, drew widespread attention on social media.

“The national language of India is unity in diversity,” Kanimozhi replied, steering away from naming any specific language. “That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today,” she added while addressing the Indian diaspora in Spain.

The moment sparked significant interest given the DMK's longstanding opposition to the central government’s push for a three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The DMK has vocally criticised the policy, arguing that it imposes Hindi and undermines regional languages, especially Tamil.

Kanimozhi herself has frequently raised the issue in Parliament and public forums, accusing the BJP-led central government of "withholding funds to Tamil Nadu" due to its resistance to the NEP and the three-language formula. The party has also staged protests both inside Parliament and across Tamil Nadu against what it calls an attempt to “erode linguistic pluralism”.

Her Spain visit and comments have once again brought focus on the ongoing language debate in India, underlining the sensitivity and importance of linguistic identity in the country’s diverse cultural fabric.