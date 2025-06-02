An Indian all-party delegation met Malaysian leaders from DAP and PKR to discuss regional peace, counter-terrorism, and economic cooperation. Malaysia backed India’s response to the Pahalgam attack and affirmed zero tolerance for violence.

Kuala Lumpur: An all-party delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, held a series of key diplomatic engagements in Malaysia, meeting with representatives of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), as part of a broader outreach to strengthen regional ties and convey India's stance on peace and counter-terrorism.

The first meeting was held with the DAP, where the Malaysian delegation was headed by YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran V. Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reforms). The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace, legal cooperation, and the fight against terrorism.

The Indian delegation later met with representatives of PKR, the People's Justice Party. The Malaysian side was led by YB Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, Deputy Minister of National Unity. Both meetings highlighted the growing collaboration and diplomatic engagement between India and Malaysia.

Expressing concern over the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Malaysian leaders acknowledged India's "measured" response and reiterated their support for peace and regional stability.

Deputy Minister Kulasegaran termed the incident as "shocking" and said, "India has taken necessary action. We spoke about Malaysia's concerns, and we feel India took steps to protect its national interest. We hope cross-border terrorism doesn't take place anymore," he told ANI.

Echoing these sentiments, Deputy Minister Saraswathy Kandasami stated that the Indian delegation conveyed a strong message of peace and development. "The all-party delegation very clearly conveyed the aspiration of the Indian government that India is not at all interested in war," she told ANI.

She emphasised India's economic priorities, saying, "India, as the world's fourth-largest economy, is focused on continued economic growth with the goal of becoming the third-largest economy." She added that the delegation urged Malaysia and other regional countries to support this vision by helping convey the message of peace to Pakistan.

Reiterating Malaysia's position, she said, “Our response has been made very clear by our Prime Minister--that Malaysia also has zero tolerance towards any form of violence, be it in any part of the world.”

The Indian delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lala, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi; TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, among others. Their visit is part of a multi-nation tour to brief international partners on India's counter-terrorism efforts and promote regional cooperation.

The engagements come in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, neutralising over 100 terrorists from outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The delegation's tour includes stops in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, underscoring India's commitment to regional peace, security, and development.